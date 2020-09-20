In answering his disciples’ question about what signs would signal his return, Jesus told them to watch for behavior that paralleled that of the antediluvians and the Sodomites.
“As it was in the days of Noah ... and as it was in the days of Lot ... even so will it be in the day when the Son of Man is revealed” (Luke 17:26-30).
Jesus said that back then the majority were focused on eating, drinking and sexual relationships, and you can expect the same scenario in the
last days.
Of course Jesus did not intend that either we or his disciples should conclude that eating, drinking and getting married were wrong. He is referring to the excesses to which these things are often carried — their departure from divinely prescribed behavior.
Another problem: Eating, drinking and sex are things we typically associate with the ordinariness of life. It’s hard to see them as signs of such a cataclysmic event as the Second Coming. We are used to putting that in the context of war, earthquakes and lightning flashing from east to west.
Anyway, common sense says we not only want to let the fulfillment of those signs help prepare us for the Second Coming, we also want to avoid being one of those signs.
How do we do that?
Overeating has made at least 40% of Americans obese.
That, in turn, has been a causative factor in diseases such as diabetes and heart failure. For our health and the health of our planet, we need to seriously consider following a plant-based diet like God prescribed in Eden: “And God said, ‘See, I have given you every herb that yields seed which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree whose fruit yields seed; to you it shall be for food’” (Genesis 2:29).
And of course we should not only be concerned about what we put on our plate but how much.
As for Jesus’ reference to drinking — alcohol’s involvement in crime and accidents today is almost a given. I found that every day 29 people in the United States die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. The annual cost of alcohol-related crashes totals somewhere around $44 billion.
I think we would be better off if we put away alcohol, caffeine and even soda, and learned to relish clean water and good fruit juice.
Premarital sex, unfaithfulness to one’s marriage partner, homosexuality and other forms of illicit sex are widespread and growing. When it comes to what God expects in this area, the Bible is unequivocal: “the husband of one wife” (1 Timothy 3:2). The clear inference is also “the wife of one husband.”
It must have been incredibly challenging for anyone to respond positively to Noah’s unqualified declaration that the world would someday be engulfed in water, especially when not one of his hearers had ever seen it rain before — not even one gentle shower!
And they are supposed to believe it’s going to rain enough to cover the highest hills?
It may be challenging for us today to envision our planet being engulfed in fire at the Second Coming (2 Peter 3:10) and our beautiful homes, cities, schools and farms forever gone. And yet we’ve seen it rain before!
“Come into the ark,” God said to Noah. ... And the Lord shut him in (Genesis 7:1, 16). The massive door swings shut and probation for the antediluvian world closes. How soon will that happen to us?
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).