With the upheaval in governments around the world and the spread of COVID-19 it’s hard to stay focused.
Amid this turmoil our spiritual lives may be overlooked. One of Bahá’u’lláh’s statements addresses this condition: “The world is in travail and its tribulation waxeth greater every day.”
I think that pretty well summarizes our situation right now.
The Bible story of David comes to mind regarding governance and its pitfalls. King Saul was faced with the Goliath problem. He considered several strategies, but it wasn’t until he met the youthful David that Saul realized a way to deal with the giant. David was able to slay the armored Goliath with one stone from his slingshot.
The image of this youth facing the giant menace almost takes on comic book dimensions. Yet the story importantly holds the confidence of youthful faith in God while confronting a force of evil.
David gets immediate and unexpected rewards for his bravery. But along with his honors he experiences a growing envy from King Saul.
Through all of his early trials David’s love for God serves him well. He is assured that he is living in God’s light. But as David ages, he begins to use the power of his station as king to guide his actions.
When he spies Bathsheba he immediately feels she must belong to him, so he sends her husband into battle, and when he is killed, David claims Bathsheba.
Hubris is a form of arrogance. At some point David allowed himself to believe that his achievements arose through his own personal merits. As adults we may conflate our accomplishments with our personal strength, not acknowledging our debt to God’s presence in our lives.
We sometimes forget that spiritual responsibility should precede, as well as, inform our actions. Hubris is a fantasy of personal power. The passage of our lives is informed through a steady connection with God.
The story of David is compelling because it resonates so clearly throughout our lives and in the world we witness today. We see images of over-powering leaders in the world. We see the damage they do to their own people while maintaining their power.
But we may, also, experience expressions of pride and vanity in our friends, and in our own mirrors. In this time of COVID-19 and worldwide confusion we look for honesty and compassion in our leaders. Leadership requires integrity mixed with humility and love of God. It is the exact opposite of hubris.
Regarding our responsibilities here on earth, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá has said: “Verily, God has chosen you for His love and knowledge; God has chosen you for the worthy service of unifying mankind; God has chosen you for the purpose of investigating reality and promulgating international peace; God has chosen you for the progress and development of humanity, for spreading and proclaiming true education, for the expression of love toward your fellow creatures and the removal of prejudice; God has chosen you to blend together human hearts and give light to the human world. The doors of His generosity are wide, wide open to us; but we must be attentive, alert and mindful, occupied with service to all mankind, appreciating the bestowals of God and ever conforming to His will.”
A quote in a letter from the Universal House of Justice in Haifa, Israel reads: For government to work it must “promote systematic action and avoid distractions, it must bring certain elements of collective decision-making close to the grassroots and create communities with a sense of mission, to encourage universal participation.
“It must accommodate all segments of society in their activities, particularly the children and junior youth for they are the future champions of the Cause of God and builders of His civilization.”
God is in our daily lives whether we acknowledge him or not. It’s vital that we ponder the significance of this important gift.