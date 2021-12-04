Editor’s note: This is the third part in a three part series.
It is recorded that the Baumeister family occupied their new house in 1900, but they were not listed until the 1902 Walla Walla City Directory as living at Waldheim. The original address for the house was on South 2nd Avenue.
At some point Edwards Drive was cut through the property, curving between South 2nd Avenue and Stone Street, and the address was known as 106 Edwards Drive. The current official address is 124 Stone Street although the front of the house faces Edwards Drive.
A long drive wound its way from South 2nd Avenue to the port-cochère. A description of the original layout of the interior does not exist, but from what could be gathered from various sources there was an entrance hallway that would also have been accessible from the porte-cochère side entrance, a living room, dining room, a music room, kitchen and pantry.
On the second level were five bedrooms and one bathroom. The original wallpaper for the house was from Schumacher in New York. Steam radiators supplied heat.
Max Baumeister enjoyed living in Waldheim less than a decade. Suffering from diabetes, he died Feb. 3, 1909. A Christian Science Service was held at Waldheim on February 5, followed by a Masonic burial at Mountain View Cemetery. At the time of his death, Baumeister’s estate was estimated at $160,000 and left to his widow to be held in trust for their children.
In 1914, Alvine Baumeister decided to have some changes made to Waldheim. Perhaps she was not in complete agreement about the appearance of the “castle” tower on the northwest corner. She had it removed, providing space to widen the third-level dormer as well as enhancing the symmetry of the main façade that had been so unbalanced by the tower.
She also had the 45-degree angle sides of the projecting bay at the second level tucked in to form 90-degree angles. The della Robbia-like ornament directly above the front steps was removed and replaced with balusters to match those of the rest of the balustrade atop the porch.
The balance of her changes were made to the interior. These included removal of the central entrance hall, combining the former parlor and music room into a full-width living room. Total cost of modifications to the house was $1,400.
Alvine resided at Waldheim until her death Oct. 11, 1937. Charlotte Baumeister Thompson was Executrix of the Last Will & Testament of her mother.
As early as 1920 Alvine had begun selling off portions of the vast property that surrounded the mansion. Between 1938 and 1944 a series of contracts for deed and quit claim deeds were filed by the various Baumeister children.
City directories were not published annually during WWII.
Max E. Baumeister, like his brother Werner, was a chiropractor and lived in Waldheim as late as 1941.
From existing deeds, it appears that by 1943 Waldheim and all property held by the Baumeisters in Mountain View Addition had passed out of their ownership.
Owners of Waldheim during the 1970s made numerous changes, restoring parts of the house that were by then in deteriorated condition. A sun porch was built on the south side of the house and a large enclosed swimming pool to the rear of the house, reached by a covered walkway from the kitchen.
The current owners have continued making modifications to the interior, including converting the 2,600 square foot third floor attic to a family room, bar and children’s room. The five bedrooms on the second floor were reduced to four with a new master bath built. A deck was built over the sunroom.
Waldheim is indisputably an impressive house. Its Colonial Revival architecture is restrained, less abundant in ornament than several other Colonial Revival mansions in Walla Walla.
When new, it must have presented a magnificent apparition to passersby, sitting on its multiple acres. Even now, surrounded by smaller and much newer houses, it positively captures the eye. Its rich history along with its graceful lines render it an important structure in Walla Walla.
