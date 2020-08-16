As our country continues to navigate through a time of consistent yet changing uncertainty, the mental health of our communities should remain at the forefront of our concerns. With many entertainment facilities forced to shut down in the past few months, people have relied more heavily on outdoor recreation spaces to avoid becoming stir crazy inside the house.
In many ways, parks have become essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a much-needed break from home quarantine while remaining as feasible options for users to adhere to physical-distancing standards.
As more people have turned to open outdoor facilities as an avenue for physical exercise, the Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Department has been as busy as ever. With gyms closed nearly everywhere in the country, you’ve likely seen more people at your neighborhood park jogging or taking dogs on walks.
Pre-pandemic, Walla Walla residents treasured parks and spending time outside, but since shutdowns began, the parks have seen more people than ever before, according to department Director Andy Coleman. It has been a challenge determining which park facilities to keep open in order to follow government policies, but as outdoor spaces have become more essential, the department has strived to allow access to as much as possible.
In its fourth summer of existence, the popular summer hangout spot Veterans Memorial Pool has been greatly affected by the shutdown. Pool staffers are waiting to allow open swim for the public until Walla Walla enters phase 2.5 or 3 of the Safe Start reopening, but for now, pool amenities are limited to lap swimming and modified swim programs.
Earlier this year when almost all facilities were closed to the public, the department did everything possible to maintain parks and recreation areas so everything would be ready to go upon opening. Parks maintenance persisted during every step of the shutdown, with hopes of being able to offer full service to the public as soon as possible. Although playgrounds, picnic tables and sports courts had to be sectioned off, people relied on open parks spaces as a way to stay active.
According to the city’s 2019 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, 96% of people use Walla Walla parks at least one time a year, and over 50% use them six times or more. These numbers have likely increased dramatically since outdoor recreation has become even more essential.
Parks and Recreation has taken on a number of projects since the closure — ones that have proven to be much easier to complete with less foot and car traffic on the streets. After installing the Walla Walla Public Schools Class of 2020 banners on the downtown light poles, Parks staff have added other new banners, as well as teaming up with Public Works crews to hang overhead lighting on First Avenue. Parks also worked with the Walla Walla Fire Department to install lights on 31 trees on Main Street.
Amid many renovations, the biggest are the new plaza located on First between Main and Alder Street and the outdoor service areas next to many restaurants and tasting rooms across the city. The Plaza features tables, chairs and umbrellas set up and spread more than 6 feet apart so people can come to eat, drink and bask in the summer sun, while the service areas provide additional shaded outdoor seating for customers of local small businesses.
Andy and the rest of the department appreciate the support of the community during this trying time, and encourage people to continue to use the outdoor spaces in the safest ways possible.
“We invite people to continue to use the parks, but to do so safely,” he said. “Whatever phase we’re in or may be in soon, use them according to the guidelines that are set in place — and continue physical distancing.”