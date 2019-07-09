The downtown retailer filled with Amazon overstock items has expanded into home appliances.
Overstock Outlet has rearranged inventory and dedicated the back room at 53 S. Spokane St. entirely to appliances, said co-owner Scott Holgate.
The space is large enough for up to two dozen units, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.
Holgate said the decision to expand from outdoor equipment, home décor, toys, pet supplies, baby items, and more was to add another local option for large appliances in the community.
“We decided to get into it because our goal is to gradually expand and add all kinds of products,” Holgate said via email. “We saw an opportunity here in the area of discounted appliances and figured we’d start there. We are hoping to attract bargain shoppers, but also landlords and property managers who can get a deal that could save them anywhere from several hundred dollars to, in some cases, thousands.”
The 4-year-old business gets the units from Best Buy. Although new, the items are discounted for a variety of reasons, Holgate said. Some may be returns from customers who decided on a different size or color. Some may have been undeliverable. Some may be store displays. Some may have imperfections, such as small dings, dents, or scratches from storage or delivery.
This is similar to the founding model for the business, which gets its inventory from “extras” that come from Amazon fulfillment centers.
Since the items are surplus, discontinued or shipped in dented containers, the products are discounted. In the case of the appliances, the units are tested by Best Buy and guaranteed to work before being sold. Due to the conditions though, they can be sold at about 40 percent off the normal retail price, Holgate said.