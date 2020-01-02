As I write in mid-December, the Valley is immersed in the mire of deepest fog — hoarfrost on the twigs and fallen leaves is beautiful, true, but flights keep getting canceled and winter is at its least approachable. Pray for … change.
We humans, we Walla Wallans, have to pick up where nature leaves off and make our own sunlight.
We get that with the January edition of the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, which begins Jan. 16. Naturally I’m looking forward to all of it — see the Music Box, and I’ll give a rundown of some highlights.
Portrait of Maria Sampen, violin. Longtime festival goers know Maria has been a virtuosic mainstay from the very start. She’s the daughter of two professional musicians, John Sampen (saxophone) and Marilyn Shrude (composer).
Maria took up violin as a young person and studied intensively at the University of Michigan. She’s a star performer in part because she can use her technical skill to make new music “sing,” even when it’s most experimental, but she also shows mastery of the classic repertoire and is in international demand as a soloist and ensemble player.
Special event: Rupert Boyd, classical guitar. Guitar has been a minor player in the chamber music festival so far; only three guitarists have made it to the stage. Now we will get not only a fourth, but an entire program devoted to guitar. Boyd, born in Australia and now based in New York, is enjoying an international performing career with a number of albums out, one with Laura Metcalf (see below). Looking at the list of works he’s recorded, I’d say he’s one of those out-there musicians moving the instrument forward, the way some of the greats of past generations did (Segovia, Julian Bream), by importing new and newly-rearranged music into the repertoire.
And yes, Laura Metcalf, cellist, who has released the album Boyd meets Girl with Rupert Boyd — guitar and cello, an evocative and intimate combination, an important conversation.
Laura will join Rupert for his solo event and, I am hoping, perform some of the works on their duo album. Laura has appeared here before as cellist with Sybarite 5, the eclectic new-works ensemble that gave us Radiohead as chamber music a few years ago.
She’s also busy working with Break of Reality, another alt-classical group, consisting of three cellos and percussion.
I never stop admiring the ability of violinist and violist Tim Christie, founder and artistic director of the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, to bring all these world-class geniuses to our town — but maybe that’s because he’s one of them.
A featured composer (and model for this season’s WWCMF publicity poster) is Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979), English violist who wrote music that has been compared to that of Debussy, and her friends Ravel and Bloch. Clarke led an interesting and somewhat troubled life, becoming one of the first women to achieve professional musician status in Great Britain.
But breaking the glass ceiling can be hard on a person, as can childhood abuse, which she also suffered, leaving her, basically, with the choice of professional life or happiness.
In 1944, stuck in the U.S. after the outbreak of World War II, Clarke bumped into an old classmate on the street, James Friskin, a composer and pianist (and one of the founders of the Juilliard School); they married in September, in their late 50s, and lived happily ever after — or something like that.
In spite of her husband’s encouragement, Clarke stopped composing and performing and even sold her Stradivarius.
She composed nothing for the last 35 years of her life, but did find emotional stability and support in her marriage.
The recent rise in interest of music by women composers has helped Clarke’s reputation. Her first compositions were entered into British competitions under a male pseudonym “Anthony Trent.” In 2000, the Rebecca Clarke Society was formed to promote her music.
The piano trio to be performed (and Tim will do a better job than I can in describing it, at the Tasting Music event) dates from 1921, composed by “Anthony Trent.”
Though it won only second place at that contest, it deserves repeated performance and careful listening.
At a time when other composers were pulling away from traditional harmony and melody, she chose rather to stretch them into interesting (beautiful) new patterns.
See you there!