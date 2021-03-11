Our concert season cannot yet reopen to live audiences, but at least the Walla Walla Symphony will be able to stage a live-streamed concert.
The date is March 23: visit wwsymphony.org for tickets and details. Please join me in supporting them in this effort.
Because of the need for masking and social distancing of musicians, a small ensemble will have to do, performing the appropriate music. Musicians will assemble on the stage of the Walla Walla University Church, which will use a professional film crew to capture the concert. In spite of the fact that we’re doing a lot of streaming these days, I hope you’ll join me in supporting the symphony in its effort to keep Walla Walla music alive.
The program is one that was originally scheduled for December, in hopes a group of musicians could safely and legally assemble on stage.
A small baroque ensemble consisting of strings, harpsichord and flute will perform works by J. S. Bach and Arcangelo Corelli. Since it was originally scheduled for December, the Corelli work is the well-known “Christmas Concerto,” though there’s no obvious connection between the music and the seasonal holiday.
Arcangelo Corelli was one of the most famous violinists in his day (he lived 1653-1713, in Italy). His contemporaries praised him for the great emotional content of his playing and sensitivity of his artistry. He made his living as performer and composer for numerous Italian noblemen in and out of Rome, was notoriously frugal with his earnings, and, on his death, left a large fortune to his friend and host, Cardinal Pietro Ottoboni, who took the money and distributed it to Corelli’s relatives.
Corelli is one of the composers for violin who really set it on its course as a leading instrument in the classical canon. His compositions showed sensitivity to the nuances and tricks of the instrument.
The Christmas Concerto is in six short movements, totaling no more than 15 minutes. Enjoy the music’s ability to provide variety with a small number of instruments. It is a true masterwork of Baroque composition.
And speaking of masterworks, the other two pieces on the program are Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto no. 5 in D, and a keyboard concerto in D minor.
Let’s start with the Brandenburg. Bach wrote six concertos for the Margrave of Brandenburg, dedicating them on March 24 1721 – almost spot on 300 years before the day of our performance. The dedication is in French (Bach also knew Latin as well as his native German) and suggests that he is departing from tradition in writing for “several instruments,” and indeed the six concertos sport a number of interesting solo instruments. In the case of the fifth, the solo instrument is the flute, accompanied by the harpsichord; solo passages alternate in a dialogue with full orchestral responses.
The flute will be played by Mexican-born Francely Zurita, an international star with many international credits, whom we are lucky to have living in Walla Walla where she runs a private studio. Three movements: fast, slow, fast.
The program’s final work is one of Bach’s keyboard concertos, with the solo part being played on the piano by Jinhyang Park, on the faculty at WWU. Dr. Park is also a major national and international performer. The reader may wonder why the harpsichord, which is often seen as a forerunner to the piano, is being used in one of the Bach pieces, while the piano is used as a solo instrument in the other.
And it’s true that the harpsichord is often employed in the performance of Bach’s keyboard concertos. However, the piano was developed in Bach’s own lifetime, with his collaboration, and while the pianos of that time did not have nearly such a bold sound as modern instruments, pianos are, by their very nature, controlable with respect to loudness (piano-forte is Italian for “soft-loud”), and a sensitive and talented player such as Dr. Park should make it fit nicely with the small baroque ensemble. If you, reader, were thinking of becoming a purist, don’t bother. Three movements: fast-slow-fast.
WWU’s remarkable Kraig Scott will conduct and play the harpsichord — at the same time.