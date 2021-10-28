The Walla Walla Valley’s music scene is stirring back into business. Not yet the full-time swing of previous seasons, but more and more venues are opening up, even if only partway, with limited seating and fewer events.
Now everything seems like a big bouquet after the last 16 months.
Let’s take a look:
Walla Walla Symphony’s Oct. 30 concert holds rich promise. It opens with Claude Debussy’s notorious “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” a deceptively quiet, harmonically daring piece that raised quite a stir when first performed in 1894.
It begins with a long flute solo that is in no key whatsoever. The faun in question is not a baby deer but a satyr; it was performed by the greatest male dancer of the day, Vaslav Nijinsky, who appeared on the stage completely nude, decorated in body paint.
Because of its compositional daring, this piece is regarded as a major turning point in Western music history. Today it sounds not so much daring as simply beautiful and moving.
It tells the story of a faun playing his pipes in the woods, dreaming of nymphs and of love, and eventually falling into a delighted, erotic slumber. But don’t nod off yourself, because ….
After that comes a new piece by John David Earnest featuring our two Walla Walla Symphony virtuoso principals, Leonard Garrison, flute, and Shannon Scott, clarinet.
“Scenes in Silver and Black” is about three of the winds of ancient Greece: Boreas (north: stormy), Zephyr (summer: gentle) and Notus (late summer storms), as well as other nature-related themes: a bird sanctuary and life-giving water.
The pieces, according to the composer, are “musically descriptive of their titles,” and the solo instruments stand as actors in an ancient drama, against the background of the full orchestra as a kind of Greek chorus.
Last comes Jessie Montgomery’s famous “Banner,” a treatment of “The Star Spangled Banner,” specially commissioned in 2014 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the original song.
It imaginatively revisits this fundamental American cultural element through the lens of today’s divisions and fractures and reaffirms our commitment to liberty and justice.
There’s more symphonic music on the way at both colleges (see Music Box).
“Pastoralsvit” (pastoral suite) by the Swedish composer Lars-Erik Larsson leads the program Nov. 4 at Cordiner Hall. It opens with soft chords in the strings before moving into a dramatic episode for full orchestra including brass. Further episodes follow, with strings and winds alternating in a dialog that leads to climactic statements and resolutions.
Then comes “Lullaby for an Old Man” by Ronja Mokráňová, a senior at Whitman. Her piece is a “wonderfully haunting” programmatic portrayal of Poe’s “A Tell-Tale Heart,” according to Dr. Paul Luongo, the conductor.
Last on the Whitman program is the First Symphony of Louise Farrenc, a 19th-century French composer, piano virtuoso and teacher. (In 2014 the orchestra played her third symphony.)
Farrenc married a flutist and performed concert tours with him for a handful of years, but the two grew tired of the road life and moved back to Paris to open a music publishing house that held a leading position in French musical life for 40 years.
The Walla Walla Piano Group is holding is “annual” (interrupted last year for COVID-19) musical celebration of young talent to raise money for its fine Steinway piano and its storage, maintenance and insurance needs.
The WWPG purchased this instrument so that nonprofits and schools can use it for no rental cost, paying only for moving and tuning: Before that, groups had to rent an instrument in Seattle and truck it over.
This concert will feature, among others, Brielle Bryant on solo piano. Brielle is 10, a student of Leonard Richter, and will play a Bach Prelude. Also we’ll hear Jerry Yao play a Chopin Polonaise, and a contralto, Leisha Casimiro of Whitman College, as well as the Ritmo Trio (Ava Kirtley, bass; Dré Dankel, piano; Noah Bruce, drums) bringing some jazz to the evening.
The Walla Walla Valley Bands will bring music from Disney’s “Fantasia” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” as well as “Chillers and Thrillers,” by composer John Williams.
The Mill Creek Jazz Band, directed by Glen Mitchell and Gary Gemberling, will perform classic big band standards and feature vocalist Kathleen Gemberling.
