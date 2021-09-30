In mid-2020 Walla Walla Symphony CEO Leah Wilson-Velasco conceived of the idea of a youth composition course.
She hired composer and pianist Kristin Vining to tutor a group of secondary-school students. The Spark! program was free and there was no prerequisites for entry.
At whatever level, the students explored their musical ideas with Kristin and with each other. Because of the pandemic, lessons were online, with the symphony providing the appropriate software to all. In the summer, live performances were held at appropriate social distances by symphony musicians in the Pioneer Park bandstand.
Walla Walla High School junior Lily Franklin is an honor student interested in math and the hard sciences (AP courses all) who looks forward to a scientific career.
But, she said, “My favorite things to do all relate to music.” She has played jazz and classical trumpet for five years. “Most of my hobbies have to do with music: the school band and jazz ensemble, as well as a course on musical theater. Music is the best way for me to express myself. It’s a nice combination of being creative and also very technical. I like that.”
She said “The Spark! program gave me a new way to approach music. It introduced me to some musical theory regarding rhythms, time signatures, harmonies, and chords, and also helped me to identify what characterizes different styles of music.
“Throughout the program, I was able to work both collaboratively and independently on compositions. I learned methods of musical experimentation, how to navigate composing technology, and ultimately discovered that composing is something that I really enjoy. I am lucky to have heard about the program, and to have had such an encouraging and skilled mentor.”
Vining said, “To me, music composition is playing with sound ... When you compose, you ask yourself a series of questions and answer them in the score.”
Lily may be one of the more advanced pupils, but the program is for all levels.
Vining is moving to New York this fall to pursue her musical career, but will continue to teach the course online. And, as far as I know, Walla Walla is the only place in the country where this is happening.
Parents, take note: Spark! registration starts on Oct. 3, and there are only 20 spots. Free.
A few notes about upcoming concerts: ID and proof of vaccination are required for all symphony and Whitman concerts. Be aware of this as you make your plans. I for one am grateful to both for this decision: I want to feel safe in an audience.
For safety’s sake, the opening symphony concert is mostly strings, so that all players can be masked and distanced. Exciting fare: a piece by the wonderful Gabriela Frank, as well as a marimba concerto by Brazilian Ney Rosauro, and a miniature by the Dane Carl Nielsen.
Frank is internationally famous, currently composer-in-residence with the Philadelphia Orchestra. With Peruvian ancestry, she loves to incorporate South American musical styles into her compositions.
On Oct. 30 the Symphony will play at the Power House Theatre, presenting the world premiere of a work by John David Earnest, written for (our) flute-clarinet duo Leonard Garrison and Shannon Scott (with orchestra). It’s vibrant and exciting. Having heard only the electronic version I’m looking forward to the real thing.
Also on that program is “Banner” by one of the hot new American composers, Jessie Montgomery: a tribute to the Star Spangled Banner.
According to The New York Times, “She daringly transforms the anthem, folding it into a teeming score ... to create a musical melting pot.”
Her solo album “Strum” is a wonder, at least to my ears, and according to The Washington Post, it “sounded like a handful of American folk melodies tossed into a strong wind, cascading and tumbling joyfully around one another.”
Put it on your Christmas list. I wish Jessie could join us in Walla Walla, but I see that she’s busy hopping between Los Angeles, St. Louis and New York. At least her music will be here.
