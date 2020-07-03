In popular music, from Ray Charles to Kanye West, no one doubts Black musicians matter. Really.
A contemporary music scene without Black artists would be like orchestras without violins: not impossible, but absolutely different from what we know.
But I write about classical music. What about black composers? Who were they? Why don’t we know more about them?
As with women composers, throughout the era of “classical” music (roughly 1700 to the present), composers of African descent were marginalized in a number of ways: from not being given an education, or time to write, to not having their works accepted in the classical mainstream.
And, again like women, some managed to penetrate the establishment firewall and get their music into the world’s bloodstream. Meet a few of them:
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745 – 1799). Highly esteemed and popular Parisian composer in his day, born of a slave and her French master in the West Indies, Bologne was the envy of the young Mozart. Besides a virtuoso violinist, conductor and composer, he was a champion fencer, and led an all-black regiment during the French revolution.
George Bridgetower (1778 – 1860). One of the greatest violinists of his generation and the original dedicatee of Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata.” He and Beethoven were initially close but had a falling out over a careless comment of Bridgetower’s (you had to be mighty careful around the touchy Beethoven), which resulted in Beethoven re-naming the sonata after Count Kreutzer. From Poland, though son of a man who variously claimed to be West Indian and African, Bridgetower also composed a handful of works.
Scott Joplin (1868 – 1917). It was Texas-born pianist and composer Joplin who put ragtime onto the musical map, so if you like Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale,” shout him out. His most famous work in the genre, “The Maple Leaf Rag,” (1899), brought him fame and a steady income, but not the fortune he needed to balance his spending habits. Besides numerous piano works, he wrote a ragtime ballet and two operas. The score of one of them was seized along with his other possessions by a collection agency and is now considered lost. His death brought the end of ragtime as a living tradition.
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875 – 1912). Coleridge-Taylor was a late Romantic English conductor and composer, incorporating traditional African melodies within the classical tradition. He wrote three cantatas on Longfellow’s epic “Song of Hiawatha.” Descended of freed colonial slaves who, as loyalists, had escaped to Canada at the time of the revolution, he awoke to his ancestry on a triumphant concert tour of the U.S., which culminated in a visit with President Theodore Roosevelt.
Florence Price (1887 – 1953). She was the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra (1933). Arkansas-born and deeply religious, she used traditional Black American elements in her compositions. Escaping an abusive husband, she worked as an organist in silent movie theaters and won the sizeable sum of $500 as a prize for her first symphony. Her music has been revived and popularized in the last two decades by orchestras celebrating women and minority composers.
William Grant Still (1895 – 1978). Like Price, Still was a “first:” first African-American to conduct a major orchestra, the first to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra (1931), and other achievements. His “Afro-American Symphony” was, until 1950, the most widely performed symphony by any American composer. He has been performed worldwide.
George Walker (1922 – 2018). The first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, for his work “Lilacs” (1996), Walker gave his first public recital at age 14, and was admitted that same year to Oberlin Conservatory. He was famous as a concert pianist and composer; his “Lament,” originally a movement for string quartet, but commonly performed by string orchestra, has been one of the most frequently played orchestral works by any living American composer.
Wynton Marsalis (1961-). Famous as a jazz musician, Marsalis is a significant force in classical composition as well, through his oratorio “Blood on the Fields” (1997) about slavery in America, and his violin concerto (2015, recorded by the Philadelphia Orchestra with violinist Nicola Benedetti).
Seek them out.