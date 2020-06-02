Mathematicians have a longstanding debate — does mathematics exist independently of human minds?
Or, if a mathematician creates a proof of some theorem, such as that the sum of angles in a triangle adds up to 180°, did she invent the proof or discover it? No one has a really good answer.
It’s nice to know there’s so much more “out there” to learn, invent, or discover! This is no time to stop our explorations!
There’s also this age-old definition of music, penned by the sixth-century philosopher Boethius: “Music is proportion made audible.” That is, music is a form of mathematics.
By Boethius’s time people knew musical pitches differ as ratios of vibrations in the air, with the more “consonant” intervals such as the octave having simple ratios (2-to-1 for the octave: middle C vibrates 278 times per second and the c above that is 556, or 2 times 278). Consonant intervals are those that sound good together.
Similar things happen with rhythm, which is perceived in many parts of the brain, some of them so ancient we share them with reptiles. In both cases, pitch and rhythm, we can conclude these perceptions are ways of tuning in to what is really out there in the world — not just being aware of it, but responding to it, physically and emotionally, in ways that help us survive and get along with each other.
It feels to me that composers don’t “discover” music that’s already out there, but rather “create” it. However, I could be wrong. After all, there are only so many possible constructions of notes into melodies, harmonies and rhythms: the number is very large, but it’s not infinite.
In fact, some enterprising computer scientists have end-run copyright trolls by creating a program that generates all possible melodies of a certain length and then copyrighting the output, releasing it into the public domain. Whatever notes you come up with, they’re now in the public domain and you can use them without being sued, in theory anyway.
For many centuries after Boethius, intellectuals believed the planetary orbits around the earth, as they believed, formed, with their sizes, a harmonic sound, that is, a seven-note chord — Venus, Mercury, Sun, Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn — those bodies having the longest orbital period taking the lowest notes.
Why don’t we hear this chord? Well, they said, people who live near the great cataract of the Nile don’t hear it, either. They’ve forgotten to listen for it. I doubt this is true, but there was no such thing as experimentation in those days so nobody bothered to check it out.
I must throw into this brew of ideas just one more: the idea of synesthesia, or the crossing of neural paths in the brain so that, for some people, sensory input of one mode gets mixed up with that of another. For instance, one of the pieces I mentioned in a previous column, “Bright Blue Music” by Michael Torke is, for Torke, just that: when he hears the music, he sees the color blue.
I don’t know if synesthesia enhances or impedes perceptions, but I’d love to be able to try it on. The next best thing, I suppose, is visualization, what we commonly see when electronic devices flash patterns in time with the music they are playing.
For more interesting variations on this theme, go to your search engine’s video tab and type in, e.g., “visualization bach.”) Of course, this is what dancers have been working on for thousands of years; I suspect dance came first and music second.
However, we can reverse the direction. This is called “sonification:” creating a pattern of musical notes that follows a pattern in the outside world. A natural subject for this is (once again!) the planets of the solar system. I’ve heard many good renditions of this theme.
Again, type it into your browser for some good options. One of the most interesting sites is miltononline.com. Click the choice-list of categories and select “Data Sonification.”
You’ll find beautiful work on many subjects, including the planets and a long piece on the mutation of the coronavirus. Never knew something so lethal could sound so good.