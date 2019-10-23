“I have seen the future, and it works,” wrote Lincoln Steffens, and if you look back at his time (Steffens died in 1936), and then forward to our own, you can easily see in how many ways he was prophetic (though I agree, it’s not a perfect world…). If you, too, want to see how our future is going to work (and it will), plan on attending the Nov. 7 event sponsored by the Walla Walla Piano Group, showcasing their beloved Steinway but featuring various young artists of significant talent.
Whitman students Yana Miakshyla and Matthew Bihrle will play six piano-four-hand pieces by Walla Walla native (and student of John David Earnest) Perry Jones. Charmingly titled “Souvenirs from the Attic,” Jones’s three movements are “Saddle and Spurs,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Lincoln Logs,” “Lament” and “Souvenirs.”
All pieces, which I have heard only on computer, are engaging and delightful.
Gifted WWU cellist Sophie Naden-Johns, a student of Sally Singer Tuttle (and accompaniued by Jan Roberts) will perform Beethoven’s sonata in C op. 102 — a work of melodic beauty and emotional depth.
Written in 1815, during the transition to Beethoven’s late period, it memorializes the crushing realization of the composer’s deafness really hitting home.
In the year 1815 Beethoven, depressed, wrote very few works, in contrast to his more productive years. Join us and help Sophie support him in his hour of need.
Whitman senior Sami Braman will also play a Cape Breton set on the fiddle, and Tobin Kearns will perform a Chopin waltz on the piano. The concert is free, but it is a fund-raiser, because the Piano Group needs money for maintenance, and provide it without charge to appropriate organizations.
It’s really a community piano, and you can help. Do yourself two favors and attend.
(When George Winston played this instrument last month, he reported that it was one of the finest he has played in a long career. He was also delighted that it is made available for free to qualifying artists.)
Also coming up: WWU will perform Menotti’s beloved “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” giving three performances early in the month, including a Sunday matinee for families. Those unfamiliar with this splendidly melodic and moving work should definitely make time for it.
A stellar event this month is the return of famed and gifted pianist Simone Dinnerstein, a luminary in New York and international scenes, as I wrote in an earlier piece late this summer. She will be playing the Philip Glass concerto for strings and piano, composed especially for her, as well as a keyboard concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach joins the program with another work as well, when the symphony performs his Brandenburg Concert #3, which some of you will remember as performed by the soloists of the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival a few seasons back.
Also gracing the program is a wonderful, somewhat dissonant but fully rewarding piece by the living Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, “Collage sur B-A-C-H,” a three-movement exploration of one of J.S. Bach’s most famous works, a fugue based on the letters of his own name (in the German musical scale “H” stands for b-natural, while “B” is b-flat). The movements all play with the BACH theme one way or another, using baroque forms that interlace modern dissonances and baroque-sounding harmonies: a real masterwork. Pärt is now the most performed living composer in the world.
You can have the opportunity for a more personal interaction with Simone Dinnerstein at the symphony’s gala fundraiser on the 14th. Go to wwsymphony.org for tickets to the dinner and private solo recital.
A live flamenco performance at the Gesa Powerhouse Theatre should get the blood moving. I always marvel at the virtuosity and improvisational panache of flamenco performers, as well as the exuberantly, virtuosically disdainful attitude of the dancers. See you there!