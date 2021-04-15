I must cram my Now Hear This and Dig This columns for Marquee into a single one, because all the music and archaeology events are crammed into three days in April. Bear with me, don’t blink …
The Walla Walla Symphony restarted its performance season last month, livestreaming a concert from the WWU church which is well equipped for social distancing and video recording. Streaming continues this month with a limited number of in-person seats available on the symphony’s website.
First up is Mozart’s perennial favorite, “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” (a little serenade) — if you think you don’t know this piece, you will recognize it as soon as the first notes have sounded.
It’s in four movements, fast, slow, medium-fast, fast. Interestingly, some believe there was originally a fifth movement, but this movement, which would have been second in the sequence, has been lost and tentatively reconstructed in recent times.
Also by Mozart is his 29th symphony in A major. Like the Nachtmusik, this is a happy piece, something a composer of Mozart’s obvious merit could write without fear of being mocked by cynical critics. Like Renoir, who once was criticized for saying, “To my mind, a picture should be something pleasant, cheerful and pretty, yes pretty! There are too many unpleasant things in life as it is without creating still more of them.”
The surprise in this concert is a violin concerto by Joseph Boulogne, the “Chevalier de Saint George.” Boulogne was quite a character: an expert fencer, he was also the conductor of Paris’s leading symphony and a virtuoso violinist. Born in Guadeloupe of a wealthy plantation owner and an African slave, he fought in an all-black regiment, the Legion St. Georges, from which he got his title, in the French revolution, on the side — of course! — of liberty.
Boulogne was a contemporary of Mozart, who stayed in the same house with him for a few months after the death of Mozart’s mother in Paris, 1778; the two men obviously knew each other, but neither has mentioned the other in any surviving letters or manuscripts. Boulogne’s concerto for violin will be performed by Walla Walla’s own remarkable Anna Okada Burgess.
Timothy Christie, director of the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, hosts streamed sessions on the 20th and 22nd of every month. If you like Tim’s educational programs (“Tasting Music”) in ordinary seasons, the event on the 20th is always “A Touch of Class” and follows a particular idea through various musical iterations including classical, popular and even marching band music. This month the subject is “Take Only What You Need To Survive,” a discussion of what a person such as Christie would want to have along if stranded on a desert island.
Chamber music on April 22nd will feature festival cellist Norbert Lewandowski and three other musicians in Charleston, South Carolina, on the theme of “Schnitz’ and Grits: Schubert in the Low Country,” or what Schubert were to eat if he were to come to Charleston. More seriously, these performers from the Charleston Symphony will perform Schubert’s Quartet in A minor, D. 804.
In archaeology, the Walla Walla Chapter Archaeological Institute of America is streaming one the national lecture series, this time with Dr. Lissette Jiménez of San Francisco State University. She specializes in the sub-field of museum studies, and speaks about the complexities surrounding the picturesque mummy shrouds that have been collected by museums everywhere. How should they be displayed? How has their meaning evolved from the time they were created to the time they were collected, to the present? She is an engaging, personable speaker sure to generate interest in her subject.
Though it’s neither music nor archaeology, I must mention the film series started last month at the Power House. You can attend in person, masked; seating is limited. Each Friday a new movie is premiered, and to make up for the reduced seating, the film is repeated the following Wednesday. This week it’s “Cement Suitcase,” filmed in Yakima about a crazy love triangle involving funny complications between two men unknowingly dating the same woman. These films are curated by Warren Etheridge, producer of the annual Walla Walla Movie Crush in summer at the theater.
Keep an eye on phtww.org to buy tickets and to stay tuned to future showings.