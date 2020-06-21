I once lived in North Dakota not far from a town called Cando.
Founded in 1884, the town was named for the pioneers’ “can-do” spirit, as in “Quick. Grab Mabel. The mosquitoes (tornado, blizzard, locusts) are carrying her away.”
George: “Can do.”
With age 55 in the rear-view mirror and fading fast, we in the last third of life can use some of that can-do spirit. But we can easily take it too far. Today, lifting a ladder, or Mabel for that matter, might throw out your back, whereas at 20 or 30 you could have lifted that ladder, with Mabel on it, over your head with one arm and done pirouettes.
Yet those of us who lived through the Cold War, the Vietnam War, the Grenada War, the first Gulf War, Desert Storm and the Afghanistan War are not quitters. We get back on the horse. Or pony. Or carousel. But first we must get out of the armchair without groaning and alarming the grandchildren.
We Baby Boomers born from 1946 to 1964 may not remember why we went to the refrigerator. We do, however, remember Blackjack chewing gum, coolers with glass bottles of the fizziest soda pop and diners with table-side jukeboxes. We remember the telephone party line, TV test patterns, 45 RPM records and S&H green stamps.
“Can do” for creaky-kneed Baby Boomers, however, involves more than nostalgia trips. While we might have relinquished dreams of pro basketball stardom or climbing Mount Everest, we can still finish that ceramic frog collection. Hey, we get things done.
You’re as old as you think is baloney. Or at least salami. If you don’t believe me, attend your high school’s 50th reunion. Ask yourself, Who are these old people? Then look in the mirror. You fit right in.
Yet even as a snaggle-toothed geezer, with ear hair growing faster then head hair, with senior moments happening hourly, you can take steps to feel less old. Walk and our knees feel less creaky. Ride a bike and feel the freedom of movement, especially on a steep downhill with suspect brakes.
Just know as a Boomer chased by the physics of aging it takes longer to recover — or as some call it, “heal.”
Yes, we face challenges. For one, eating like an 18-year-old is trouble. At this age, just walking by a cupcake will add five pounds to your frame. Your metabolism might be as slow as traffic on Interstate 5 at Seattle on a Friday afternoon escaping to the country for a weekend. Regular walks speed it up, but it is still painfully, awkwardly, agonizingly slow.
Face it, aging is a pain in the neck. Leg. Foot. But we are resilient folk. After all, we survived dodgeball, drinking warm water out of a hose and riding in the back of pickup trucks on roads paved with boulders.
We survived, and occasionally thrived, the first two-thirds of life. With a can-do spirit we can make the most of the last third.
Just watch for mosquitoes.