Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, Nov. 28, 1863:
“Crow — That same old thief, Crow, alias Powell, who has had his name in the papers so often, and who has been in our rickety county jail as often, during the past year, is again ensconced in
his old quarters in this
city.
“Crow has a natural propensity for borrowing things without leave or license, and after having indulged his propensity in this valley until it was as much as his life was worth to be seen in the neighborhood, he left for a new field to operate in — the Boise country.
“But, on his arrival there, sometime during the past summer, he found that his name and fame had preceded him, even to that remote region, and he was at once arrested and confined in the Bannock city jail. He has remained in prison there until quite recently, when he was taken in charge by Sheriff Pinkham, of Boise county and brought here, where he arrived on Tuesday last.
“He was sentenced here a little more than a year ago to five years’ imprisonment, for hanging a miner up by the neck and coercing him to tell where his money was secreted. Crow is an escaped convict from the Oregon penitentiary, and by right, should be taken thither to serve his time in that institution.”
•••
“Riding Astride — Miss Harriet N. Austin, M. D., of Danesville, New York, is decidedly in favor of ladies riding on horseback astride. In the ‘Laws of Life’ for December 1862, she says: The position which women assume in riding is so unsafe, ungraceful, unhealthy and unnatural, as almost entirely to counteract the good effects what would otherwise be experienced.
“So great are the disadvantages attaching to the style in which women have hitherto ridden, that the question has really come to be whether they shall ride as a man does, or not ride at all. If parents understood the value to women of good health, they would educate their daughters to ride with their sons, and in the same manner.
“Then in a few years, forty women would be seen riding where one is now seen, and humanity would greatly gain thereby.” Dr. Austin was a well-known physician in New York whose magazine, “Laws of Life and Journal of Health,” was widely quoted in newspapers.
Among her many suggestions was for women to abandon long dresses with tight waists and, instead, wear looser, shorter dresses for both health and safety.
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Dec. 19, 1863:
“Education of Youth — We are glad to hail the day when our citizens have earnestly, cheerfully, and liberally taken in hand the erection in our midst of a permanent seminary of learning; where the youth of our county and neighborhood may be trained and
thoroughly prepared
for the various walks of
life.
“The education of our children is a duty imposed both by God and man. It is needed not only to develop the brain and give intelligence to the mind, but is requisite to soften, refine and purify the heart, to give tone and character to our morals, enlarge our sympathies and … better prepare us to fulfill our duty both to God and man. ...
The Seminary, which is now in the course of erection in the city of Walla Walla, is intended for the children in the city, and boarding scholars from the country; the whole will be under the direction of the Sisters of Charity from Vancouver, who will hereafter be permanently located here. ...
“The building, when completed, will also afford a home for destitute children, where the poor will be taught side by side with the rich (and) where the Sisters like guardian angels will direct the footsteps of the youth of our valley.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Jan. 16, 1864:
“‘Biddy,’ said a lady, ‘I wish you would step over and see how old Mrs. Jones is this morning.’ In a few minutes Biddy returned with the information that ‘Mrs. Jones was 72 years
7 months and two
days old.’”