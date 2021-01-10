Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, May 13, 1864:
“Fire — On Monday evening, about seven o’clock, a fire broke out in this city in the block of frame buildings on the north side of Main Street, below the City Hotel. The fire originated in a house occupied by a Spanish courtesan, and is supposed to have occurred from the bursting of an oil lamp.
“The flames almost instantly enveloped the building and were speedily communicated to the adjoining building, occupied as a blacksmith shop. ... The Fire Engine was promptly on the ground, and put to work at the cistern on the corner of Main and Third streets. ...
“After getting fairly to work, it was found that there was no water running into the cistern from the city aqueduct, owing to the low stage of water in Mill creek. A number of men were dispatched at once to dam the creek so that water would be led into the cistern, but before this was accomplished the water had all been thrown upon the fire and the cistern was dry.
“The fire was now spreading with alarming rapidity and seemed to threaten a great part of the city with destruction. The heat had become intense, and even upon the opposite side of the street the pitch was frying out from the pine buildings and wet blankets were hung upon the fronts to prevent a general conflagration.
“At this juncture it was deemed prudent by the Firemen to not wait upon the uncertainties of getting water to work with from the cistern, although the water had already been turned in at the head of the aqueduct, and the Engine was moved to the lower part of town. This may appear to some to have been a strange movement, considering that water had been turned into the aqueduct, but it must be remembered that this water had a considerable distance to run before it reached the Engine, and it was not certain that there would be a sufficient quantity to work with when it reached the cistern, while not a moment was to be lost lest the fire should reach the larger frame buildings of the City Hotel and Bank Exchange.
“Had these buildings become ignited the fire would have undoubtedly been communicated to the buildings upon the opposite side of the street, and from these extended until the whole town would have been wrapped in the flames. It was but a minute after the removal of the Engine until she was again throwing a beautiful stream of water upon the fire, taken from the little creek which runs from the Plaining Factory, at the lower part of town. ...
“The fire lasted about two hours, and eight small frame buildings, extending from the City Hotel to the cross street below, were burned to the ground. Twelve thousand dollars would probably cover the entire loss of property. [About $200,000 today.] Many of the soldiers from the Garrison were early at the fire and worked with a will, rendering efficient service at the brakes of the Engine and in various other ways. ...
“The building occupied as a Court House and by the county officers was among those consumed; but all the records and papers were saved by the officers. We had almost forgotten to mention that Mr. O. Brechtel, of the Walla Walla Bakery, supplied the thirsty men who worked at the machine, with a barrel of lager. The ‘boys’ were exceedingly dry and they did ample justice to the lager. ...
“The brakes of the Fire Engine were considerably sprung during the evening and a section or two of the hose bursted in places. Several persons received slight injuries in the way of burns, bruises, etc. The City Marshal unintentionally caught a water bucket upon his head, which fell from the roof of a building as he was passing along, but he received no great injury.”