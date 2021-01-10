Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, May 6, 1864:
“Small Pox — Some three or four weeks ago a man arrived here from the Dalles, and a few days afterwards the small-pox broke out upon him. He had taken lodgings at Mr. David Weston’s, where he remained until he was cured of the disease. About the time of his recovery two or three members of Mr. Weston’s family were taken with the disease, and are yet down with it, though in a fair way for recovery.
“The city authorities have fenced up the streets around Mr. Weston’s place, and placed guards upon the ground to prevent persons from passing in and out of the enclosure. The disease need not spread unless people go where it is to catch the infection, and the plan adopted by the city authorities, it is hoped, will prevent its spreading beyond its present limits.”
“Watch Your Clothes Lines — Persons who are injudicious enough to leave their clothes hanging out upon the lines after night would do well to keep a special watch upon them. Several persons, in different sections of the city, who have failed to take this precaution have lately been relieved of a considerable portion of their ‘extra’ wearing apparel. Carpets and blankets, too, form no exception to the rule of articles that take wings and fly away when left out at night.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, June 24, 1864:
“Have You Any Eggs? — This question is asked in the stores of our town every day until the merchants get tired of answering ‘no.’ It certainly seems that, with so large a farming country around and so small a town to supply, our market should be stocked with eggs at least one day in the week; but such is rarely ever the case. They sell readily at 40 and 50 cents per dozen (about $8/dozen today), yet hotel keepers and paterfamilias who must have them are frequently compelled to send to the country and engage them in advance in order to get a supply for their tables.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, July 29, 1864:
“Daily Oregon Statesman — The publishers of the ‘Oregon-Statesman’ have commenced the publication of a daily paper. The object of the enterprise is evidently to ‘bust up’ its new contemporary the ‘Arena’; for certainly the idea of making a daily paper pay in Salem could never have entered the minds of its projectors; but if the wind is not taken out of their own sails and the cash out of their pockets before the end of a year we will confess to a lack of knowledge of the requisites in publishing a newspaper.”