A small autonomous rotorcraft will travel with the Mars 2020 rover mission that is scheduled to launch in July of 2020.
The goal of this small craft is to demonstrate the viability and potential of heavier-than-air vehicles on the Red Planet. This is a demonstration craft; if it works well, it holds much promise for future science, discovery and exploration missions on Mars.
It all started in August 2013 as a technology development project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. A team worked on the design, testing and redesign for over four years. The resulting craft weighs just under four pounds and has a fuselage about the size of a softball. It has twin counter-rotating blades that are almost four feet in diameter. An electric motor, powered by batteries, drives the blades.
The helicopter is also equipped with what it needs to survive on Mars. It has an array of solar cells to charge the lithium-ion batteries. It has a heating mechanism to keep it warm through the long Martian nights. It has on-board sensors that are used for vehicle control during all phases of flight.
Because of the communication delays, the helicopter has to be autonomous. It is given commands, but it has to figure out how to carry them out. No Earth-based pilot can control a craft on Mars in real time with a joystick.
The altitude record for helicopters here on Earth is about 40,000 feet. Because the Martian atmosphere is only one percent that of Earth, the craft on the surface of Mars will perform like one on Earth at 100,000 feet. To get the helicopter to fly on Mars, it therefore had to be made as light, and yet as strong and powerful, as possible.
Another needed difference was the rotor speed. The Mars craft’s blades turn at almost 3,000 rpm, about 10 times faster than the blades of a helicopter on Earth.
Designing a lightweight aircraft that could fly on Mars was only the first part of the challenge. The team then had to design from scratch a first-of-a-kind test program for a Mars flying vehicle. They had to see if their helicopter would fly in an atmosphere that is 100 times thinner than that on Earth.
To do that, they built engineering models they could fly in a 25-foot-diameter Space Simulator chamber at JPL. In this chamber they could create the atmosphere of Mars and test the dynamics of flight in the very thin, rarefied atmosphere.
Thermal tests were also performed at JPL to probe the helicopter’s ability to withstand the low temperatures of the Martian night. Random vibration tests assessed structural strength. Radiation testing and analysis of critical parts looked for possible problems, and landing gear options were tested on Mars-like terrain. Tests were also completed for higher wind speed operation.
On Aug. 28, in JPL’s High Bay 1 clean room, engineers attached the Mars helicopter to the belly of the Mars 2020 rover. The twin-rotor, solar-powered helicopter and Helicopter Delivery System were connected to a plate on the rover’s belly. A cover was placed over the helicopter and delivery system to protect them from debris during entry, descent and landing; the helicopter will remain encapsulated after landing.
Once the rover is on the surface, a suitable location will be found to deploy the helicopter to the ground. The rover will then be driven away from it to a safe distance, from which the rover will relay commands.
After its batteries are charged and a set of preflight tests are performed, the helicopter will be ready for the 30-day flight test campaign. This campaign will include up to five flights of incrementally farther distances—up to several hundred feet—and longer durations, with a maximum of 90 seconds. For its first flight, the helicopter will make a vertical climb of 10 feet, hover for about 30 seconds and then return to the surface.
If the tests go well, and it appears that powered flight can work on the Red Planet, Mars helicopters will play an important role in future exploration. Helicopters could be used to investigate difficult-to-reach destinations such as cliffs, caves and deep craters. They could carry small science instruments or act as scouts for human and robotic explorers.
Someday small fleets of helicopters may visit large regions of Mars, conducting exciting new science and exploration.