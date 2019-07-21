When the InSight spacecraft landed on Mars on Nov. 26, 2018, it carried an instrument to measure the heat flow within the planet. This instrument is called the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package, or HP³, pronounced H-P cubed.
Mars’ interior is not as warm as Earth’s, but we have never taken its temperature. This instrument will do that and will also tell us how much heat is leaving the planet.
HP3 has a probe that will burrow down as far as 16 feet below the surface. That’s deeper than any previous instruments on any other planet, moon or asteroid. Every 18 inches, the probe will put out a pulse of heat, and its sensors will watch how the heat pulse changes with time. If the pulse decays quickly, the material is a good conductor of heat, like metal. If the pulse decays slowly, the material is a poor conductor of heat, like glass.
All planets have warm interiors, but some are warmer than others. The Earth is hotter than Mars. This heat comes from the hot elements that were present in the material they formed from. It also comes from the energy left over from the process of planet formation. It is this heat within the planet that creates magnetic fields, mountains and movement of the crust.
Scientists believe that Mars is made of the same planet-forming materials as the Earth and moon. The heat flow probe’s measurements will help determine if this is true. We will learn how quickly the temperature increases with depth and how heat flows inside Mars. How the heat-producing elements are distributed inside the planet today is still an open question, but the data from the probe will help answer this question.
On Feb. 12, 2019, the InSight lander set the heat probe package on the surface of Mars. On Feb. 28, the 16-inch-long probe, called the “mole,” started hammering itself into the soil. It got about three-fourths of the way out of its housing structure and then stopped going any deeper. There was no significant progress after a second round of hammering on March 2. Data also suggests that the probe is at a 15-degree tilt.
It was decided to pause the hammering for two weeks, analyze the situation more closely and determine possible strategies for overcoming the obstacle. The mole may have hit a rock or some gravel. Because there are very few rocks on the surface near the lander, it was hoped that there would be few rocks below the surface. Even if the mole hit a rock, it was designed to push small rocks aside or wend its way around them. In all the tests of the mole, it has done so repeatedly.
Data from the probe shows that it is functioning as expected. After being heated by about 18 degrees Fahrenheit, it measures how quickly the heat dissipates in the soil. Once the probe is moving, the sensors that are embedded in the tether will be calibrated. These sensors will be used to measure the natural heat coming from the inner part of the planet, which is generated by radioactive materials and/or left over from the energy of the planet’s formation.
After much testing, the engineering team used the spacecraft’s robotic arm to remove the support structure of the mole and place it to the side. Getting the structure out of the way allowed the engineers to see the mole. It is only about 12 inches into the soil, and it appears that the soil type is different from what was expected.
An image taken by a camera on the robotic arm shows that a pit has formed around the mole as it has been hammering in place. It appears that the type of soil around the mole is behaving a lot more like wet snow than it is like sand. For the mole’s self-hammering drive to work, it needs friction to keep it from just bouncing. It needs the surface to behave more like sand, falling into any excavated hole. This would provide the fiction needed to keep the mole from bouncing, so it can proceed downward.
The good news is that InSight has a tool to help compact the soil around the mole. There is a shovel mounted on the end of the arm, inherited from the canceled Mars Surveyor lander mission, that InSight can use to press down on the surface, tamping down the soil surrounding the mole. This will enclose the mole in sand and give it the friction it needs to keep going.
To develop a procedure to do this, the team will keep playing in the Martian sandbox for the next few weeks or months. We will have to wait and see, but hope is running high that they can still get the mole deep below the Martian surface.