The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center has named a new general manager.
Billie Williams was promoted to the position after serving in the dual roll as managing director of finance (chief operating officer) and director of human resources.
She succeeds Dan Leeper, who left the Marcus Whitman in early July. Leeper had been general manager since 2015 and served as assistant general manager for 13 years before that. He left to pursue other interests, according to the announcement.
In her new role, Williams is responsible for coordinating and aligning hotel operations to create exceptional guest experiences, the announcement said.
“I have worked very closely with Billie, and her vast experience and leadership over the last 16 years has been a significant asset for the hotel and our 100-plus employees,” hotel founder and CEO Kyle Mussman said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to having her lead our entire team of Marcus Whitman Rock Stars in taking care of our guests.”
Williams joined the Marcus Whitman in 2003. Her work as COO and human resources manager gave her nearly daily interaction with department heads and staff members. That paved the way for an understanding of the financial components of the operation, as well as guest experience needs.