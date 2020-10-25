Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, Dec. 27, 1862:
“Killed — Winter, alias Brockey, the man who killed another in Florence last summer, was killed at Slate Creek last week by A. I. Chapman. Brockey made an assault upon Chapman with a knife, whereupon Chapman seized a hatchet and struck him on the head, inflicting a wound from which he died soon after. Chapman acted in self-defense. Brockey was an old California convict, and his loss will be least regretted where he is best known.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Feb. 21, 1863:
The Walla Walla area had a bit of cold weather in early 1863, so the steamers could not come up the Columbia River owing to ice. Thus, the editors of the newspapers reported, “We are again compelled to go to press without later dates from the East and California and Oregon. It can not be more unpleasant to readers to receive a paper barren of news than it is to us.
“We think we can safely promise something more of interest in our next. The river is open and the snow is gone, and there is no probable impediment in the way of the arrival of an express before our next issue.”
“Ice — Parties down at Wallula ‘availed themselves of the opportunity,’ during the freeze up last week, and put up a considerable amount of ice. A gentleman who came up from there this week informs us that the stock will be sufficient to supply the Walla Walla market next summer, and that lovers of good cobblers, smash’s and splash’s here need not entertain any fears that they will have to drink them hot.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Feb. 21,
1863:
“Died — In Portland, Oregon, on the 18th…Mr. Nemiah Northrop, junior editor and proprietor of the Washington Statesman; aged 26 years and 11 months.
“Our associate is dead, and a true friend and honest man has gone to his reward. Notwithstanding we have long realized that consumption had marked him for its victim, we still waited in hope for his return to the office and the sanctum, where with genial smile and ready hand he has so often assisted us in our labors and made light the tasks that have hung heavily in his absence; but our hope lies buried with his cherished form, beneath the shadows of Portland cemetery, where he was born on the 20th instant and laid to rest beside two brothers who in the morning of their manhood preceded him ‘beyond the river.’ God grant him an undisturbed repose there.”
At this point, Mr. R. R. Rees, the proprietor and senior editor of the Washington Statesman, hired his brother to be junior editor.