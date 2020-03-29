Part 5
From the Washington Statesman, 29 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“The Ferry at Lewiston — We are informed that persons frequently fall into error in regard to the ferry across Snake River at Lewiston.
“Mistaking the ferry eight miles this side of Lewiston for the one on the main road, they have crossed Snake River at this ferry and then been obliged to swim Clearwater, opposite Lewiston.
“We learn it is the design of the owners of the lower ferry to place another across Clearwater, but there is none at present.
“The traveler should continue up Snake River eight miles from the mouth of the Alpowa, if he would avoid risks and inconvenience. We make these suggestions for the benefit of the traveling public.”
“We call attention to the suggestions of a correspondent relative to the dead cattle lying here and there in close proximity to the city limits. It seems to us that those persons living the midst of these direful agencies should have enterprise enough to remove them; if not, the county commissions should attend to it at once.”
“Anonymous correspondence will not receive attention at this office. The real names of authors must be placed in our possession.”