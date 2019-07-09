A new marketing manager at L’Ecole N° 41 moves from confections to wine for one of the Walla Walla Valley’s founding wineries.
Marta Timoteo joins the staff in the newly created position.
Before this she worked as a brand and category manager for a confectionary company in the United Kingdom, the announcement said. She has also previously worked as a food and beverage buyer for an importer in Portugal. This is her first move into a wine industry management position.
“Marta brings a high level of professionalism and experience to L’Ecole N° 41, having worked in varied industries with a broad range of responsibilities,” said L’Ecole General Manager Constance Savage, in the announcement.
“Her intelligence and desire to make a difference at L’Ecole are very exciting. Her strategic mindset will enhance our efforts to continue to grow L’Ecole’s recognition in the market.”
Timoteo earned her master’s in international business and management from the University of Manchester (UK) and bachelor’s in marketing management from IPAM Lisboa (Lisbon, Portugal).
She and her husband moved to the Walla Walla Valley last year.