Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, July 26, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Making Love — A book ought to be written on this subject, under the title of ‘Every man his own Idiot, or Thirty-seven Methods of being a Genuine Donkey.’ Certain it is that people make love quite as irregular as Vermonters make maple sugar — every man on his own hook and a style peculiar to himself.
“There is the straight-forward business style, in which real estate and bank accounts are enumerated and footed up, with the declaration that his worldly possessions and himself are submitted by the subscriber.
“There is the style poetical, which delights in rhyming kisses and blisses, and in boring trees, brooks, flowers, moonbeams, etc. There is the style sentimental, in which rope ladders, stern parents, pistols and daggers, and other variations of dull life figure.
“There is the style bashful, in which the parties meet in dad’s orchard or mom’s kitchen, seat themselves from 12 to 20 feet apart, speaking no words whatever, occasionally sighing woefully and hitching up towards each other, with downcast eyes, at the rate of three-quarters of an inch an hour!
“We have always thought this bashful and wordless kind of courtship the most interesting, especially as the parties thereto hardly know ‘what ails ’em!’”