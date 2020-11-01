On the south side of the South Fork Walla Walla River 1,347 people enjoy a sun-kissed fall day.
On the north side, one “old goat” is equally contented.
To the south, 500 screaming kids take advantage of Indian summer, playing in the water.
To the north, one old goat clings to the sun-dried cliffs.
I am that old goat, hiking the Harris Park “loop trail.”
Just 24 miles from downtown Walla Walla, the trailhead by the first bridge has only one car — mine. I park and walk up the road to a closed sign that marks the end of vehicle travel.
A quarter mile beyond, a young man fly fishing flails the water from his perch on a basalt escarpment where the road used to be before the February flood.
I sneak by the young man.
Soon the “trail” looks impassable.
The river is engaged in a slow-speed crash with a basalt cliff.
Stepping stones, though, have been strategically placed so I can negotiate the 50-foot stretch without getting my feet wet. (If the river rises, this stretch might not be easily passable.)
Then I rejoin the road.
Beyond is a bridge and the loop where the road used to end.
I check out picnic tables buried to their necks in silt beside the placid river, which has had all summer to think about its February “riot.”
A ribbon tied to a bush shows where the trail turns west.
The trail then follows the north side of the river, rewarding the hiker with a river view where the trail clings to a cliff.
I walk on a pine needle carpet.
Then the trail abruptly turns uphill.
My thighs burn as I push my way upward.
Finally, the trail levels off far above the river, which provides a perpetual free concert.
The sun, less intense now than in summer, shines a spotlight on a fall fashion show.
Sumac struts the runway in its fine red fall coat.
Lady bugs with no safety gear free-climb trailside rocks.
Vegetation is crackly dry, and Oregon grape are wrinkled and ready for nature’s old folks home.
Rose hips add flashes of color trailside.
Ponderosa pine stand like kings, their lofty crowns dancing in the wind.
Soon I am high above Harris Park itself.
The aroma of grilled meat fills the air. I am tempted to slide down the cliff, wade the river and hunt down the source, inviting myself to lunch.
Yet for once I show discipline.
I take a break on a bench with a million dollar view — where I savor a granola bar.
Buffeted by wind that roars up canyon, I sit and gaze at hillsides that climb through basalt ramparts to a meet the sky.
I continue on as the thin trail hugs the open hillside.
Then I reach a forested stretch and finally the car.
The trail is not for everyone. It is not built up to national standards, if there is such a thing.
Parts are narrow and slant precariously, so hiking poles are recommended as well as a sense of balance and caution.
Those in reasonable shape with no fear of heights — “old goats” and young ones as well — can find a rather urbanized solitude here not far from town.
