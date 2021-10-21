If there was one word, I would take out of the dictionary it would be the word amazing. It is the word most associated with my husband and me when people find out we have adopted. We are not amazing at all. I could not get pregnant, and I was scared I might steal a baby at Walmart and my husband was scared I would have a doll collection and take them for walks, so we adopted.
When I was younger, I wanted to adopt kids maybe because I was idealistic. I do not really know, but when I got older, I watched a lot of shows about pregnant moms having babies and I could not wait to be one of them. This does not make me amazing, just like most every other mom I know.
To be in the position to compromise on what I thought life would be like and how it was turning out, I had to cry a lot. This also was not amazing. When I went to the foster parenting classes I cried either in class or after class. It was nothing like the at-home births in the portable bathtubs I had watched on TV with the doula. It was a stark look into a reality that burned a permanent hole in my heart.
When we went on to become foster parents and fostered a biological relative of one of ours, I found it so stressful that I started dropping the f-bomb a lot and I have not stopped…slowed down maybe, but not stopped. This also does not make me amazing.
I think in the position we are in; it makes me hopelessly average.
The number of times people have tried to figure out whether my daughters of different races were my biological kids has also made me not feel amazing. It makes me feel like a whore. Sometimes that has been the intent of the other person and sometimes people are being curious.
Curious people tend to ask inappropriate questions while we are trying to live our life out in public like they are. Amazing people probably brush it off easier and amaze people by it. I don’t. I have cried about it repeatedly and dropped the f-bomb.
I cannot change the indignity that has come with it. Sometimes people have eventually learned we have adopted, and they change their mind about me, and I magically become amazing, and it makes me indignant all over again for different reasons.
I always say no one wants amazing people to come to their house for dinner. At least I don’t. I want average people to come to my house for dinner. When people are amazing it makes me tired because I have trouble doing laundry regularly.
The idea of someone being amazing also makes me tired because I have done things like drive down the road with my spare set of car keys in my driver’s door on accident while yelling at my kids to have a sense of responsibility for their belongings or something hypocritical like that. So, every time someone says “You and your husband are so amazing” it makes me sad because I know we will not be invited to dinner, and I do not like cooking that much.
The lowest point I have had in our family this pandemic is when my husband had stomach pains and I had to drive him to the hospital and was only allowed to drop him off at the ER entrance and drive away with the kids. I did not feel like I had anyone I could call or ask to pray for him other than my mom who lives two states away.
It was such an overwhelming feeling that I started having hot flashes when he came home and a couple of months later started asking people with an open desperation that has loyally lingered to adopt our family. I want to be the family that is from a big city that has chosen family because we are trendy, but I do not feel trendy at all. If I were a movie actor, they would make me wear neck scarves and turtlenecks to hide my age.
As a side note, if you are in a position like ours and are wanting to be trendy like we are and ask around for chosen family, I say a vehement yes you should do it and you should also know that it is exponentially more awkward than a junior high dance.
If you do not want to ask people to be in your family but you want the family, I want you to know that you have a place in our family without asking and I will say a prayer for you every day, so you don’t have to worry when you know you need prayers but don’t know yet who to ask. If you are atheist, not to worry, I will just tell the God I know not to include you in the prayers, just the human family part.
It is a humbling journey to be a human and the older I get, the more I am humbled. Mostly because I need to wear reader glasses now but just at night, so I am guessing it’s more that it’s dark out. And then in my case anyways, the humbling that comes from crying a lot and dropping the f-bomb and people sometimes thinking I am a whore.
Life is an adventure, and we all need each other in it. I would take average any day with an invite to dinner over the brief and fleeting satisfaction at being amazing, but alone.
