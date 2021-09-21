As a parent, I worry about my children all the time. I worry about what they eat. I worry how they’re doing at school. I worry if they are being nice. I worry about their happiness. I also worry about their home, but not just the roof over their heads. I worry about the planet we are leaving for them.
In the fall of 2019, I watched Greta Thunberg speak at the UN Climate Action Summit. It was that speech where she asked how dare we leave this mess and responsibility of fixing this mess on our children and grandchildren. We are killing the planet and continue to live life, business as usual.
Her passion opened my eyes and made me want to make a change in my habits, and hopefully the habits that my children will take into adulthood.
As you can imagine, making changes as a family of four was not fast or simple. I remember thinking at one point, “What the heck did I start?” I wondered if we would be able to sustain this lifestyle. Is all the effort really worth it? Then I remembered Greta saying, “How dare you continue to look away!”
Our first big lifestyle change was becoming conscious of the single-use plastic we were bringing into our home. If we could avoid it, we wouldn’t buy it. The biggest single-use plastic culprit were our groceries and our daily household needs. So, we stopped putting our fruits and vegetables in those plastic produce bags, and we stopped bagging our groceries in plastic.
You would be amazed how much those two things reduced the amount of single use plastic we brought home. I can remember how amazing it felt when we removed one more single-use plastic product from our shopping list and home!
One thing I did have to come to terms with was that no matter how much I try it is almost impossible to avoid single-use plastic. So, I made a rule that if we had to buy something in a single-use plastic vessel, we had to buy the biggest one available.
At least we are reducing the amount of single-use plastic bottles that ends up in our landfills, then in our oceans, and ultimately as micro plastics in our bodies.
So shortly after Greta’s speech, the Hainline/Jimenez household started making a few lifestyle changes. Small changes that not only impacted our health and happiness, but they also impacted the planet in big ways.
I must admit that there is something so satisfying about hearing my husband tell me that there were only two bags of trash in the black bin. It makes me feel like we are winning at life!
If you, your family, or your friends want to start this journey, remember to start small. Small changes will make a big impact. The most important thing we can leave our children and future generations is a healthy planet!
