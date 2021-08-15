I am writing this in the midst of our month-long road trip the kids and I embarked on three weeks ago. I have traveled a lot and this is my favorite trip I have ever gone on. My kids are my favorite co-pilots. They like a lot of the same things I do. Snacks, yard sales and stopping the car anytime something looks interesting and checking it out.
The first night we traveled, we didn’t have camping reservations because it’s a level of commitment God didn’t make me to naturally have. Apparently most people in the Santa Rosa Mountains we were at during dusk were made differently by God and were able to commit to reserving something in advance which is why all the campsites were full.
Fortunately there was a wedding party that reserved an entire campground and they let us crash their gathering and stay the night and also helped us set up our camp. I tell my kids pretty regularly that the world is mostly good and people are mostly good. People like Omar and Rosa welcoming us into their campsite shows my kids that the world is mostly good and people are mostly good.
And our trip has definitely consisted of a lot of good people helping us along the way. This included a gentleman at a gas station in the middle of nowhere listening patiently and offering suggestions when I explained to him that interstates and mountain passes combined together are not actually friends of mine and I needed to find another highway in the middle of nowhere that only had two lanes of traffic not six.
Another helpful encounter was a gentleman at a security checkpoint telling me that some of the garbage from our van fell out and was blowing down the road. It fell out when I stopped to pick up our belongings that fell out of the back of the van when I opened it for a routine security check. The gentleman said he didn’t see that happen a lot in his day’s work and I thanked him for what I’m guessing was a compliment.
My favorite thing to do though in all of this is hang out with my kids with the family we have made along the way whom I recently started calling our chosen family.
It’s a combination of family I made before I had a family of my own and family we’ve made since becoming parents. It has been ridiculously fun to be able to meet up with a lot of our chosen family on this trip. Some people in our chosen family are biological relatives, but most aren’t.
The benefit of growing up in a place like Walla Walla is that I have found here that people don’t necessarily need to be a biological relative to act like a relative and it is something I have taken with me wherever I have gone.
My kids have gotten confused by the familiarity I have with some of my chosen family. They can feel it’s different but they aren’t sure what it is. One of my kids asked me if someone was my dad and I told them that while he wasn’t my dad, he was a dad I spent a lot of time with when I was growing up.
I was also asked by one of my kids if someone was my brother and I said no I was that person’s auntie but my kids know instinctively that it’s relationships that are deeper than what they normally see. And it’s one of my deepest desires for my kids is that they know what I knew growing up.
You can sometimes have family that are friends but you can also have friends that are family. What I also knew growing up that I think is useful for my kids to know is that you can have friends who are family that you can eat a lot of meals with. This is why I ate a lot of amazing Italian food growing up even though I wasn’t Italian and I ate a lot of random meat another friend’s dad hunted in meals I always seemed to know how to be at no matter what time they were served.
I always say it was good that I ate all those different kinds of animals because when I went on to become vegetarian I never had to wonder what I was missing out on because I ate it all already.
One of the aunties my kids’ has is a friend I made over 40 years ago that gave me a sign a long time ago that says “friends are the family one makes along the way.” And I think she is right.
Maybe our family as an adoptive family needs to know this more than most, but I feel like it’s something maybe we all need to know. You don’t have to be born a relative to act like a relative and it’s OK to make family along the way…especially if they cook.