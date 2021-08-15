I learned that legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden peacefully died at age 91 on Sunday, Aug. 8.
From what I know about him, he lived a full life, so his passing is not necessarily sad. Coach Bowden is a man I will always remember not for his coaching but for his leadership style.
I grew up in a family that valued athletics and sports. I enjoyed it so much that I majored in sports marketing and ended up in Florida after college in the 1980s. This is when I was first exposed to Coach Bowden. I did not work for Florida State, matter of fact I worked for his nemesis, the University of Miami but EVERYONE in Florida respected Coach Bowden.
He was and will always be the best of college athletics. Sure, he won almost 400 games, multiple national championships, awards, and more. I hope he is remembered for his leadership style. A style, that I believe, if corporations, small businesses, families, and friendships followed we would all be more successful.
There are many articles about his passing, highlighting “his life remarkably well lived.” You can easily find all his accolades and funny stories, but I want to share with you what impacted me in the '80s, and that I still today use as an example in my personal and work life.
Coach Bowden won but he was not the BEST coach in history or even the SMARTEST, and I am not sure he wanted to be. I believe he wanted to be the BEST leader and I believe he accomplished this goal and that we should all follow his lead.
In a world, especially a sports world, where everyone is looking for the best deal, moving to where the “grass is greener,” Coach Bowden never left college football. He started in the 1950s at Howard College in Alabama, moved to South Georgia College, then to West Virginia University from 1965 to 1976 when he joined Florida State. He remained at the Tallahassee college until he retired after the 2009 season. This shows commitment.
Through this time, he had different bosses, boards, athletes, trainers, facilities, assistant coaches, and I am sure drama, but he stayed. He found a way to go to work everyday without looking up to the pros or sideways to a competitor. I admire him for staying. The best leaders stay.
He was never afraid of losing his job. I believe he understood that no one fires a leader when the team/organization is successful. When your business is making money, when your employees are happy, when your customers are happy there are no changes at the top. When you are not fearful you can surround yourself with people smarter than you, people who have skills you do not, and people who are the best at their job.
A good leader sets aside their ego and wants to surround themselves with the best in the business because they don’t see it as competition for their own job. The best leaders are not afraid.
To put into context for our own life, imagine celebrating other’s uniqueness and differences instead of being threatened by them. If we looked for friends who had strengths in areas we do not.
Imagine if we didn’t compete against our co-workers but celebrated their successes. Or viewed all moms with love and admiration regardless of their parenting style.
For me, that is true leadership: the ability to stay and not be threatened that someone might do something better than I do.
Remember, no one fires the head coach if you are winning.
A side note, if you are a sports fan, you remember that Marshall University lost their team and coaching staff in a 1970 plane crash. Coach Bowden, who in his first year as a head coach at WVU, played a part in the recovery of Marshall football. A leader helping the competition? I will add that to the list!