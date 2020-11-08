Shayla Kern hit bottom three years ago, caught in a web of drug addiction and toxic relationships that lead to abuse.
Today her life is completely changed, as she inspires and mentors others whose lives have taken similar turns.
“I was so insecure and felt a lack of self worth,” said Kern, 29. “Now, that’s just not my reality. Every relationship, that’s all I’d known.”
Kern's past negative image of herself is something that happens to most who've suffered through domestic violence, according to Anne-Marie Schwerin, executive director at Walla Walla's YWCA.
But Kern began turning things around for herself when she entered the YWCA's Living in New Circumstances program's first class in September 2017. Classes help women discover their strengths, build confidence, learn to make connections, develop a social network and create plans to move forward.
The class slogan sums it up: “Don’t just survive — thrive!”
LINC is funded in part by the Victims of Crime Act and part by donations. Classes began in September 2017 and now boasts 67 graduates, with more on their way. Kern now mentors new participants.
Schwerin is pleased with LINC's results. With an initial expectation that 65 percent of participants will succeed, 95 percent have exceeded the outcome measures, with attainment of goals at 90 percent.
Qualities that help women succeed are believing in themselves, having an awareness of their many abilities and gaining a vision of their future, Schwerin said. Graduates form social networks, gain healthy friendships and thrive.
Schwerin has nothing but praise for Kern's accomplishments in her life journey.
“Shayla is constantly learning and investing in herself and she encourages everyone she meets,” she said. “If you encounter Shayla and don’t feel better about the world, you’ve missed an opportunity!
“It is a joy to see Shayla stepping into roles of leadership and teaching her daughters to do the same,” Schwerin added. “I’m so glad that she trusted the YWCA to walk alongside her and am thankful for her trust. I am excited to see what she does next and will continue to cheer her on.”
Kern started the LINC class feeling it was a safe place. But she had to hit bottom first before she moved into the YWCA's shelter on Oct. 17, 2017.
“I had gone to treatment for drug issues,” she said. “I had just lost my mind.”
She had domestic issues, custody issues with her new baby and there seemed to be no way out if she stayed the same. “I realized I needed help,” Kern said.
She said she took the LINC class three times, learning something new about herself each time.
“The first time it was telling me I was worthy of not being abused. I’m a good mom, a good woman,” she said. “The second was that I am worthy of a career, to go to college. The third was believing what I went through, I have an amazing support system of like minded people, spiritually connected.
“I am grateful to be standing here, alive,” Kern said.
Now she is attending college and planning on a career in social services. She said she wants to work with middle-school girls to help them develop coping skills and awareness of how to avoid or save themselves from toxic relationships.
“I’m very happy, life is abundant today,” she said. One major goal is to become a resource for girls and women in the community, to give back.
“I know what it’s like to need food, diapers and I know what it takes to get those resources to people,” Kern said.
“I’m going to keep going, utilize my resources. I am not doing this alone. The first step is asking for that help, then taking that advice,” she added. “I had to cut people out of my life, but I don’t have people taking from me anymore. It’s about focus, strength and perseverance.”