A pair of Walla Walla wineries are looking to Vancouver, Wash., for their latest expansion.
Pepper Bridge Winery and Amavi Cellars have announced plans to open a new tasting room on the historical Vancouver waterfront.
The new spot, slated to open in the coming months, will be the second satellite branch for the wineries rooted in Walla Walla’s south side.
The new tasting room will occupy 1,370 square feet on the ground floor of The Rediviva. That includes indoor and outdoor space, the announcement said.
The spot will be the second Washington winery tasting room with a presence at the Waterfront development, the winery said. The other is Maryhill.
The Vancouver location will be the second satellite for the pair of wineries. In June 2010, they launched their first expansion with a tasting room in Woodinville’s Hollywood District.
The new spot will offer a full portfolio of wines from Pepper Bridge and Amavi for seated tastings.
“We are eyeing a fall opening date and are excited to welcome visitors from the Vancouver and Portland area to a new tasting experience, set amongst the beautiful development project on the Vancouver Waterfront,” said Eric McKibben, partner and general manager of Amavi, in a prepared statement.