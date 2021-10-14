Some time back I learned a second verse to Jesus loves me: “Jesus loves me when I’m good, when I do the things, I should. Jesus loves me when I’m bad, even though it makes him sad.” I had been watching a presentation by Westar (successor to the Jesus Seminar) on one of the non-canonical gospels contemporaneous with Acts that brought it to mind.
Shirley Paulson, PhD, has studied "The Secret Revelation of John" and finds in it a depiction of God as one who is amazingly present and constantly loving. In this book people make mistakes, experience trouble and need a way out. In contrast to some of the reward/punishment theology with which we are familiar, she sums up the message as: “you’re mine and I’m helping you get back home. There is an assurance that “you’re okay. I am with you.” There is also an emphasis on thinking for oneself.
This isn’t the theology we hear particularly in fundamentalist and evangelical preaching today. So, what happened? One thing we learn that Ireneus, one of the early church fathers, did not want people to think for themselves. He wanted to tell them what the church taught. David Galston, one of the Jesus Seminar Scholars, says they refer to him as “cranky Ireneus.”
Salvation has also gone through a change. Soter, the Greek word for salvation, means healing. In English we have salve related to that which can heal. Later, probably under Augustine who in the fourth century taught atonement, that Jesus died for our sins, the distortion from salvation as healing, to a reserved space in heaven if we do everything according to rules established.
What this means is that for 300-plus years when there was no church, but there were Jesus' believers, the God in whom they believed was conceived of very differently.
The more I learn about them, the more interested I become.
In 317, Constantine saw a cross in the sky with the indication: In this sign, conquer, and become a Christian. Not only did he become Christian, but he declared Christianity the state religion.
Practically speaking there were so many Jesus believers in the Roman Empire at that point that a change in religions was prudent. However, he just moved the Roman Hierarchy to become the Roman Catholic hierarchy, we’ve proceeded from there.
When I studied church history which begins with Constantine, it didn’t occur to me to wonder why we begin three centuries after Jesus’ death. I knew that although the King James translation (1611) used all the available early documents, older documents have been found later meaning, ironically, that as we get further from biblical times we can go back further in our studies.
With the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in 1947 and the Nag Hammadi Gospels in 1945, biblical scholarship changed. Although the Nag Hammadi discovery was earlier, there were fewer scholars who could read written Egyptian, than early Hebrew so we learned about them later. It is from the Nag Hammadi Scrolls that "The Secret Revelation of John" comes.
These are Gnostic gospels, very different from books which made it into the canon (approved books) of the New Testament. It is not surprising that because they are different, Gnostic is used as a pejorative. It also makes sense that the Jesus Seminar scholars willing to look at all the ancient texts from a new angle, would be the ones to begin to consider how they fit with the picture of the world we have of New Testament times.
Shirley Paulson refers to “gems” in "The Secret Revelation of John" in her book: Illuminating the Secret Revelation of John: Catching the Light.
Her scholarship reminds me that some of our contemporaries encourage us to think of God as a verb rather than a noun. Study of the Nag Hammadi trove helps us understand how the church survived before there was a church and I am encouraged to continue exploring my faith.
When I commented on how much I love Paulson's appropriation of the Greek poet saying “In God we live and move and have our being” she agreed, that, too, was a gem. Sometimes Paulson is denigrated as a Gnostic because of that particular saying. Nevertheless, all these writings, along with continued exploration in the canonical books cause me to grow in love and trust.
