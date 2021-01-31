The roar of semi-trucks plying Highway 730 along the Columbia River follows me as I head up Juniper Canyon Trail on a shivering January day.
The sign at the trailhead is blunt. Near the western end of Wallula Gap, the 2-1/2-mile roundtrip rates moderate difficulty on a “not maintained” trail.
By evidence of infrequent “pies,” however, it seems cows and deer help maintain multiple trails along the west side of the canyon.
The hard part is deciding which trail to take.
The other hard part is not taking a misstep and sliding into the marshy bottomland.
No lakes here.
Or waterfalls.
No snow-covered peaks or calendar shots, although the basalt ramparts are outstanding models.
Still, simple beauty prevails.
Eventually I step over a low fence.
Beyond, the multiple trails turn from sand to small rock piles shed from landslides.
The hike is not for those who like their trails groomed and graded.
Scattered tumbleweeds further complicate matters, creating an obstacle course.
Paying it forward, I kick a few off the trail into the valley below.
Frost clings to the hillside that broods in shadows throughout the shortest days of the year.
High above tower the basalt ramparts for which the Wallula Gap is famous.
Several ponds dot the valley floor, and ducks, alarmed by my clunky walking, explode from cover.
Northern flickers flit from tree to tree, and crows caw at my intrusion.
High overhead, hawks soar.
Higher yet, mare’s-tail clouds paint the sky.
I go around one bend in the valley, then another, and highway sounds fade.
No other hikers use the trail this day, although I see boot tracks intermixed with other critters making their mark.
It’s a nice getaway.
In Juniper Canyon, I feel far away from COVID-19 restrictions and all the political caterwauling on TV and in the press.
I reach a bone pile and decide that is the point of diminishing returns.
What made the bone pile, and why, remains a mystery.
Not cows, I am certain.
The trail, such as it is, continues up valley, but, with cold beginning to creep up my spine, I have seen enough this day.
Turning, I am hit in the face by a bone-chilling breeze blowing up valley.
I step over artistic sculptures of gnarly sage.
I slide on sand and clamber over piles of small rocks, retracing my steps.
Less than an hour’s drive west of Walla Walla, the Juniper Canyon Trail is nature at its most elemental. It’s a fine place to escape the 24-hour news cycle and see understated beauty unlikely to be featured in a Sierra Club calendar.
No waterfalls?
No problem.