Ivar, sporting a shaggy gray beard and a T-shirt covered with a photo of Bob Dylan, immediately grabbed my attention as he stepped out from among the carefully organized shelves of books in the scientific library looking out over the fjord at Ice Harbor.
We sat down to talk at a conference table with a grand view of massive, muscular ships in the business of mining, fishing and cargo transport set against a backdrop of towering Arctic mountains to the north covered with summer snow.
Tromsø, capital of Norway’s northernmost region, called Finnmark, lies 250 miles within the Arctic Circle. It was for centuries the shipping center for not just the prolific fishing catch in the northern seas, but also for whaling and seal hunting. A guidebook 70 years ago described the streets as full of rugged men clad in frontier outfits and Sami in bright clothes. A century ago, and still today, it is the jumping off spot for Norwegian polar exploration and research.
Ivar and I were soon joined by Christine, Sami herself and the very model of a modern librarian on a frontier between cultures. Simply and conservatively dressed, she is very Norwegian in her sparing and well-chosen words. Her weighty responsibility is to remember, catalog and conserve all the institute’s 90,000 photos, many showing the Sami.
She says the landscapes, which of course feature snow and ice, can be hard to individualize, so she uses every available cerebral neuron to recall people. Always busy, she had to rush back — before we could snap a picture of her — to work with assistants on installing a photo exhibit, though not before she showed us another one on Sami who were important members of famous expeditions.
Ivar, the director of the library, explained that the Norwegian Polar Institute’s activities are focused on environmental research, mapping and governmental resource management.
It is housed in a group of buildings — largely glass-walled, quite artistic and located next to a modernistic museum focused on these subjects — all of which together are called the Fram. The name is taken from the specially designed and extremely strong wooden ship in which the legendary Norwegian explorer, scientist and later Nobel Peace Prize winner Fridtjof Nansen, conducted what the institute considers the best planned, effectively carried out and productive research in the Arctic Sea ever.
Seeking to emulate its success, they have recently launched their own scientific dream ship, which sails where ocean water is warming in both the extreme North and in Antarctica.
The Institute operates within the Ministry of the Environment and Climate, set up in the 1970s. It participates, as well, in the Nansen Legacy, a cooperating group of Norwegian universities, private enterprises and government departments that work on understanding the past, present and future climate and ecosystem of the northern Barents Sea.
The research team consists of over 140 scientists and historians from 10 Norwegian institutions.
The library is an active member of an international network of polar libraries, and will host the annual colloquy in 2022.
In talking with Ivar, I noticed a driving, poetic speech rhythm affirming a commitment to truth. It feels like both scientific and emotional truth, the hard facts and their powerful human implications.
His Bob Dylan T-shirt suddenly became something more, a statement of principles. As the head of an agency entrusted with finding the best way to cope with dangerous climate change, he believes in government much more than many Americans. Christine and he, for example, agreed that Indian casinos may well help in some places, but their earnings would more reliably and uniformly help alleviate poverty if they went into a social fund administered at the national level.
Ivar points out that Norwegians are proud of what he calls the Scandinavian social model. To Norwegians, for example, it seems strange that insurance companies have to be paid large amounts for people to get medical
care.
On the other hand, he recognizes that the country has struggled with immigration issues. In some rural areas centers have been set up for refugees and other newcomers, successfully bringing them into the mainstream, but in Oslo, ghettos have grown up.
In general, Ivar finds Americans think of themselves as the center of the world, but need to learn more about all the other countries. Sounds like that farseeing fellow on his T-shirt, and on a recent U.S. postage stamp, who sang the warning that “The times they are a changing.”
The polar regions certainly are, and I hope that the international sharing of information represented by the Institute will be an ever-growing part of human knowledge in the service of humanity.
Clark Colahan is a retired professor from Whitman College.