Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts on Walla Walla Goes Camping.
A 1909 newspaper article gives a number of hints for a successful camping experience.
Most important, it states, is to have a woman on hand to create a homey atmosphere.
Different tents for different activities are recommended and the author suggests a dining tent size of 15 square feet.
Comfortable chairs and a large table should be brought from home, it advised, as should pots and pans, and an oil stove should be set up in a separate cooking tent. In many campsite photos one can see a stove pipe emerging from tents.
In an ad, Davis Kaser department store offered an alternative to bringing the contents of one’s house to the woods. The store sold camp stoves, lightweight cots, folding camp stools and even paper plates.
Lee Roberts, nephew of pioneer A.B. Roberts, created an extremely popular camping area he called Roberts Camp on the South Fork of the Walla Walla River.
Folks were tent camping there as early as 1900. Fortunate for those of us who are curious about early camping, Lee Roberts had a Kodak camera and took numerous photos of camping families, then taped them into a spiral notebook with detailed captions.
The Roberts family donated his fascinating scrapbook to Whitman College Archives, which scanned it and put it on their website for all to see.
Roberts Camp — sometimes called Roberts Ranch — claimed to have the best trout fishing in the Valley. To improve access for campers farther upstream without fording the Walla Walla River, Lee Roberts built a bridge across it in 1918.
If campers did not feel like cooking, they could get meals at the Roberts Camp “eating house” for $6 a week. For entertainment, Roberts Camp sometimes featured a piano concert at night.
An advantage of staying at the Tollgate Campground was the grocery store and the small Woodward Hotel, named after Mr. Woodward, who first constructed a toll gate across a portion of the road and charged travelers a fee for access through the gate.
The 1903 count of campers at Tollgate was 275, with “fresh arrivals” every day. The grade was steep but in 1906 Willie Baker and Oscar Drumheller each packed their families into their Franklin automobiles and made the trip.
There is a disturbing story associated with Tollgate involving a 4-year-old boy. Little Cecil Brittain left his parents’ campsite in 1906 to buy some candy at the store and was never seen again.
Searches were organized and conducted with bloodhounds but the child was not found. There was speculation about wild animals carrying him off or his being kidnapped — perhaps by “gypsies.”
His frantic parents consulted a psychic who had a dream that Cecil would be found in a hotel in Pendleton, but he was not there. A tip from Spokane led the Brittains to meet a small boy there who resembled Cecil. He was not their child, but the youngster appeared to be so abused and neglected that the Brittains adopted him.
Sixteen years later Mrs. Brittain got a lead that a young man in Marshall, Washington — who had been passed from foster home to foster home and had no early memories — might be her grownup Cecil. Whether he was actually her son could not be verified but Mrs. Brittain was sure that he was, and welcomed him back as her flesh and blood.
The experiences of most families who camped at Tollgate and Roberts Camp were positive and happy ones, as were those of most campers in the early days.
Often several families would create their camps in the same area and would stay for an extended time. The newspaper would report one family returning from six weeks camping in the mountains and tell of another family starting off for its stay in the great outdoors.
Camping life in nature near Walla Walla was a good life.
A 1901 article sums it up: “It is a Bohemian way of living, distinctly happy and with the added merit of economy. Few natives go to foreign resorts, but are content with the virgin advantage of their own mountains.”