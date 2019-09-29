Committed to improving the quality of houses for middle-class Americans, in 1900 Edward Bok of the Curtis Publishing Company invited a selection of architects to submit designs for inexpensive homes. Selected plans would be published in the magazine Ladies’ Home Journal.
Bok was particularly interested in improving efficiency and hygiene for houses, promoting sleeping porches and sanitary bathrooms and kitchens. Published plans could be purchased for as little as $5, enabling the buyer to construct a house with a nominal financial output.
Among architects asked to submit plans was the young Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright’s first submission was published in the February 1901 issue, followed by a second design in July. Wright’s third submission was published in April 1907, titled “A Fireproof House” for $5,000. It stated that Wright’s commission for furnishing a set of blueprints, including his involvement as construction supervisor, would be 10 percent of the total cost to build the house.
Mary Paine was born May 29, 1883, the middle of three daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Paine. Frank Paine was a founder of First National Bank, an early Walla Walla councilman and mayor. He built the Paine Building at Second and Main in 1879, and served as superintendent of the Washington State Penitentiary.
Mary was perusing the April 1907 issue of Ladies’ Home Journal when she came across Wright’s design. This house immediately caught her eye; she is reported to have been an early admirer of Wright. Within 11/2 years, Mary Paine would be wed to Ben Gerard Stone, son of Henrietta and the late B.F. Stone, wealthy Walla Walla landowners, and would be residing in the city’s only Frank Lloyd Wright-based home.
A thumbnail history
of the Stone family
Benjamin Franklin Stone was born in 1826 in New Hampshire. During 1850-51 he was a student at Dartmouth College in Hanover. Despite an older brother’s failure to “strike it rich” in California following the discovery of gold at Sutter’s Mill in 1848, B.F. sailed for San Francisco, crossing the Isthmus of Panama on foot before boarding ship, from which he disembarked in San Francisco April 30, 1852.
Stone had no success as a prospector, yet upon arriving in Walla Walla in 1858 he had money to buy into a saloon. With W.A. Ball, Stone became co-owner of Ball & Stone Liquor Store, a rustic log cabin on what was then Nez Percé Street (the name was shortly changed to Main Street). Stone’s money allowed Ball & Stone to add a wood floor, real doors and glass windows. Upscaled, the name was changed to Challenge Saloon, offering choice wines, liquors and cigars.
Following the discovery of gold in Orofino, Idaho in 1861, Ball and Stone got into the pack train business, operating up to 11 trains between Walla Walla and the Idaho mining country.
Stone was one of 44 who petitioned the name Walla Walla be given to the new city; it was changed from Waiilatpu in 1859. Following Walla Walla’s incorporation in 1862, Stone served as acting mayor until an election was held March 11, 1862. He was one of the first five councilmen and was chosen president of the City Council April 10, 1862.
In 1863, Stone returned to Orford, where he married Mary Anna Dean, with whom he had four children: George, born in 1864; Lewis, born in 1866 lived only nine days; Ida, born Jan. 4, 1867; and Anna, born in 1868 survived just ten months.
In 1873, Anna died and was buried in Mountain View Cemetery alongside her two young children who predeceased her.
Henrietta Miller was born in Ohio in 1848. Her parents were of German extraction, both highly educated. Her father spoke five languages.
When she was 4 years of age, Henrietta’s family left Ohio by wagon train to settle in Oregon Territory, where her father became involved in developing the Bing cherry, a crossbred graft with the Black Republican cherry, named for the Chinese Manchurian foreman, Ah Bing.
In 1854, Henrietta’s sister Clementine married and relocated to Walla Walla. Henrietta was sent to live with her sister, where she attended school and later taught school. Despite an age difference of 22 years, she and B.F. Stone married in 1879. From this marriage, Ben Gerard Stone was the first born in 1880, followed by Ruth in 1884 and Edna in 1886.
B.F. and Anna Stone had settled on 160 acres beyond the city limits on South Second set back from the street near the current Stone Street. He built a large house at this address in the late 1860s or early ’70s.
After his marriage to Henrietta, Stone enlarged the house, described as Walla Walla’s largest house at the time. It was not until 1909 that Henrietta Stone, by then a widow, had much of the 160 acres platted as Stone’s Addition to the City of Walla Walla, filed on May 6. Stone’s Addition included 117 building lots spread over 10 blocks.
Henrietta Stone was widowed in 1897 and lived in the family home until her death in 1931. As she aged, mobility became increasingly difficult, so in the 1920s she had a hand-powered elevator installed that operated much like a dumb waiter. The house on South Second burned in 1943.
While a student at Whitman College, Ben Stone was accused of being one of several pranksters who put a cow in the Memorial Hall bell tower, resulting in his hasty withdrawal from Whitman and transfer to Cornell University.
Ben Stone and Mary Paine became engaged in 1908. Mary was considered a “catch,” a young woman with a pleasing singing voice, who played the piano. On June 25, 1909, Henrietta Stone deeded approximately one acre of Stone’s Addition to her son, most likely a wedding gift to her son and his bride-to-be.
