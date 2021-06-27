Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts on Walla Walla Goes Camping.
Shall we stay at home and be comfortable, or prepare for a camping trip and go through all the trouble and inconvenience connected with it?
The question we ask ourselves today is the same one Walla Wallans have asked for more than 100 years.
First mentioned in newspapers in the 1890s, family camping became all the rage in Walla Walla by the early 1900s.
Perhaps by then, enough time had passed for pioneers to forget that on the trail every night was a camping challenge, and gold prospectors no longer remembered the discomfort of a mining camp.
A motivation to camp was escaping the heat of the Valley in late summer, but early Walla Wallans — prosperous or of modest means — took real pleasure in setting up camps, picking berries and fishing.
Because of its proximity to mountains, Walla Walla was blessed with an abundance of camping locales, each with unique attractions.
Camping near Klicker Mountain is mentioned in the Spokesman-Review in Spokane as early as 1895, when fires on the mountain drove bears down to Mill Creek — to the dismay of folks camping there.
An 1897 article describes the “cool retreats of Klicker Mountain” as being not only beautiful, but comparatively accessible. The author claimed a good team could reach the camping grounds in 2½ hours.
One of the families that camped there each summer was that of matriarch Lettice Reynolds, widow of banker A.H. Reynolds.
The floorboards and tent frames of the Reynolds’ family tents were left in place when they broke camp each year in the fall. When they returned the following summer they simply reattached canvas.
Other families had permanent campsites nearby, creating a little summer community. A nightly campfire was built at the joint camp for the Coyle and Munson families. Around it they told stories and sang, accompanied by stringed instruments.
On the high ridge of Klicker Mountain, another matriarch, Mrs. Dorsey Baker, named her site Mountain View Camp. She was joined there each summer by her married daughters, one of whom was Mabel, wife of Whitman professor L.F. Anderson.
Campers were said to vouch for the medicinal qualities of Klicker Springs despite the waters smelling “like stale eggs.”
A pipe conveyed the spring water to mineral baths at the Klicker Hotel. The hotel was built by J.A. Klicker and could accommodate 20 guests — folks who preferred staying in a room rather than roughing it in a tent.
A 1901 Klicker’s ad offers transportation to the hotel and campgrounds by hack, which made a round trip at 3 p.m. every day except Sundays from Hartley’s stables.
Campers could get to Klicker’s sites on their own. In 1906, there were 18 members of the Whitman College senior class who rented a tallyho carriage from a livery stable and drove to Klicker Springs for their annual picnic.
A number of bridges built over Mill creek in 1911 allowed automobiles to penetrate to Klicker Springs, which was described as previously impassible.
No doubt the bridges made it easier to apprehend escaped murderer Mike Donnelly, who made his way to Klicker Springs in 1911 under cover of a dust storm.
Two escaped convicts who hid out at Klicker Springs in 1914 were pursued by bloodhounds and arrested by prison guards. They were apprehended only after they had stolen a lunch basket, clothing and camping equipment from the site of Mrs. Charles Lambert.
Despite the occasional brush with convicts, camping in the Klicker’s grounds was a delight enjoyed by many.
The Klickers did not charge a camping fee. They made a profit by transporting baggage and selling food and supplies.
At Klickers, there was the pleasure of fishing and picking huckleberries. Of course the huckleberries attracted bears, too, and cougars were in residence.
In about 1919, the old frame hotel was torn down, and a new log building was constructed across the road on the site of the resort campground. This building served as the Klicker Springs Hotel until the mid-1920s when it closed and became the Klicker home place, which is still standing.
Two other early camping locales, Roberts Camp and Tollgate, were also popular with Walla Wallans. Each had its own attractions and interesting history, which I’ll write about in Part Two.