Although the exterior of the house was broadened to accommodate the clients’ wishes, overall it remains quite loyal to Frank Lloyd Wright’s design.
The interior appointments do not. Only one interior drawing by Wright of what he intended for the interior could be located in the collection of Wright’s drawings in the Avery Architectural Library at Columbia University. It depicts a perspective of the living room illustrating what appears to be a canted Roman brick-faced fireplace. Bookshelves are located on either side of the fireplace. A broad look into the dining room can be seen on the right, with a Wright-designed set of table and chairs.
It is not known why Ben and Mary Stone decided not to follow Wright’s plan for the interior spaces. Perhaps they were felt to be too étrange. What Ellis Fuller Lawrence designed for the interiors is far more conservative, redolent of the stunning open atrium and theater of the Whitman Conservatory that he designed at the same time.
The interior of the Stone house remains intact almost entirely as built. The kitchen has been updated with care to not be jarring to the original feel of the house.
The registration form for placing Lawrence’s Women’s Memorial Quadrangle Ensemble on the University of Oregon campus on the National Register of Historic Places states that Lawrence was acquainted with Wright. No correspondence between Lawrence and Wright could be located among the Ellis Fuller Lawrence papers at the University of Oregon Special Collections/Archives, nor could any vintage photo of the house be found.
Occupancy history of the house from the Stones to present
Ben G. Stone was 29 years old when the house on Modoc Street was built. He became involved in both residential real estate and large parcels of undeveloped acreage. By 1915, he had formed a partnership with W.P. Lathrop, providing insurance, mortgage loans, surety bonds and dealing in real estate, most of which involved buying and selling ranches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Stone established Ben G. Stone Insurance, Surety Bonds and Investments in 1930.
Ben G. Stone died in 1945. In 1946, Mary Stone sold the house to Carl and Charlotte Jacky. The house remained in the Jacky family for 40 years. In 1947, Mary moved to Spokane where she died in 1965.
In 1986, George Drumheller and J. Dan Shea purchased the house; they in turn sold it to Dr. David and Desiree Kellogg, the current owners, in 1992.
Denouement: Frank Lloyd Wright or Frank Lloyd Wrong
Is there an authentic Frank Lloyd Wright house in Walla Walla? Technically, the answer is no. There were a number of houses built throughout the United States in the years following 1907 that are documented to have been based on Wright’s design in Ladies’ Home Journal in April 1907. Arguably the exterior of the Stone house reflects Wright’s intention more faithfully than
several of the other such houses.
It must also be considered whether or not the Stones purchased a set of blueprints from Wright, or whether they commissioned Ellis Lawrence to design their house based solely on what had been published in Ladies’ Home Journal. No interior views were illustrated in the magazine, which would explain Lawrence’s having full reign to embellish the interior in a style in which he probably felt more comfortable.
In the end, neither the Stone house nor many of the other houses that were based on Wright’s 1907 design can be authenticated as authentic Frank Lloyd Wright because they were not constructed adhering 100 percent to the architect’s plans; Wright himself would not have authenticated any of them.
None of this diminishes the fact the Stone house is a stunning creation and remains, over a century after it was built, like nothing else in Walla Walla. Its placement on expansive grounds with many full-growth trees and Stone Creek flowing through the property might have pleased Wright. Walla Wallans may — and no doubt will — continue to refer to 1415 Modoc St. as “the Frank Lloyd Wright
house.”
•••
1415 Modoc St. is a private residence. When viewing the house please respect the owners’ property rights.
The complete report on Ben Gerard and Mary Paine Stones’ home can be read at ww2020.net/1415-modoc.
Stephen Wilen served two terms on the Historic Preservation Commission, is the lead researcher for Walla Walla 2020 Historic Properties and Plaque Project and a founding member of Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries. He may be reached at kensington1924@q.com.