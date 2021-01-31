Like many Walla Wallans, I am grateful that our town has an independent drug store, Tallman’s. That’s where I fill my prescriptions and get my over the counter advice. When Walla Walla first became a town, all pharmacies were independent and even in the 1860s there were many to choose from. An 1865 City Directory listed five establishments where one could buy conventional drugs. There was also Dr. Jim, who offered Chinese medicine.
A. J. Thibido, his brother O. J.Thibido, James Craig, J. H. Day, and E. Sheil each advertised himself as “Physician and Druggist.” The line between a pharmacist and doctor was not distinct. Although some had received formal medical education, most early physicians learned through apprenticeship until the mid 1800s. When doctors started getting their training consistently at medical education programs, the vocation of pharmacist started to evolve as unique from that of a physician. In 1820 the United States Pharmacopeia was created which offered a system of standards to be used as a reference guide for professional pharmacists. A year later in 1821 America’s first school of pharmacy, the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, was established.
Dr. Craig did not practice as a doctor, but sold medicine and gave office space to two physicians in his drug store. He advertised “Prescriptions Put Up with Care and Advice Gratis.” A disturbing story appeared in the Statesman in 1864 that demonstrates how comparatively easy it was to obtain dangerous drugs. A man named Kelly requested a purchase of a large quantity of morphine at Craig’s pharmacy. Dr. Craig was reluctant to sell him the big dose he requested, but Kelly insisted. Kelly bought his morphine, and then ingested it at a nearby bar with a glass of cider. He lost consciousness while sitting in his chair. Assuming Kelly was asleep, the bartender let an hour elapse before he called for medical help. Kelly lived just three more hours. The reason for his suicide was unknown, and he did not appear to be “deranged.” However it was discovered that he had recently deserted a voluntary military post in the Dalles.
Mr. Colman--one of our first pharmacists--was not a physician. An 1866 photograph shows his pharmacy on Main street, right next to E. B. Whitman’s Livery. He offered goods in addition to medicine, selling paint, oil, glass lamps and kerosene. At their drug store the Thibido brothers sold brushes and combs — plus port, sherry and brandy for, you know, medicinal purposes.
Dr. J. H. Day began his pharmacy business in a shanty on Main Street in 1863 and was so successful that he eventually built the grand Reynolds Day Building in 1874 with H. A. Reynolds. He was also a partner with Mr. Reynolds in the bank housed there. Dr. Day installed the city’s first commercial gas lighting in his drugstore and in time the state’s first soda fountain. Later Pioneer Drugs occupied Dr. Day’s space.
Dr. H. E. Holmes, an early physician/druggist, built a pharmacy at 19 West Main in 1887; the building still stands. Dr. Holmes was noted for his special recipe for squirrel poison which was available in 2 pound, 5 pound, and 12 pound packages. He later went into business with the Stewart brothers from Canada and the business was renamed Stewart and Holmes. One frequently sees medicine bottles on ebay marked with Holmes; stamping your name on a bottle was an effective way to advertise.
Just what did the pharmacies sell? The labels of a fascinating collection of original pharmacy canisters in the collection of Fort Walla Walla Museum tells us some of the substances used to create medicine. Sumac beries [sic] were in stock as were cuttle bones, Balm of Gilead buds, and capsicum. Sumac had been used by Native American tribes to treat diarrhea, blisters, wounds, colds and asthma. Cuttle bones were ground and used topically as a coagulant and to treat ulcers and gastritis. Resin from the buds of Balm of Gilead could be soaked in oil, animal fat, or alcohol in order to extract the resin and then be used to heal small wounds and cuts.
What we don’t see in the canister collection is opium, although its use in Walla Walla is documented by local newspaper accounts. Crude opium was a popular pain reliever sold in nineteenth-century pharmacies, and many pharmacists kept blocks of opium on hand. A tragic story was printed in the Statesman in 1866 told of a two-month-old child who was prescribed opium for an illness. Testifying at an inquest later, the woman attending the child stated she had refused to administer the drug to such a young child, but someone else did so and the baby lost consciousness. Dr. Day was called for and described the child as under the influence of opium and “dangerously ill.” The next day the child died. Mr. Colman was accused by the doctor who prescribed the drugs for the child of providing the wrong prescription. However, a board of Portland Oregon pharmacists analyzed Mr. Colman’s medicine and certified it as containing the correct percentage of ingredients—including opium—and testified they would “dispense the same at our counters without hesitation.”
Cigars of the time were often treated with opium and a tincture of opium was recommended to farmers as a cure for colic in horses. While they routinely consumed opium-laden drugs, the white citizens of Walla Walla were quick to criticize opium smoking by Chinese residents.
Besides opium, the patent medicines widely available in early pharmacies frequently contained liquor or morphine; these ingredients weren’t required to be revealed to the consumer and did not require a doctor’s prescription. Lydia Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound was one of the most widely-used patent medicines; it was marketed for “female troubles”and contained 20 percent alcohol.
It is tempting to discount all early medicines as “snake oil”--ineffective and/or dangerous--and their dispensers as ignorant. However, the medicinal plants used in early prescriptions are similar to synthesized ingredients we see in medicines today. In 1852, scientists were able to synthesize salicin, an active ingredient in willow bark, and by 1899 the drug company Bayer, modified salicin into acetylsalicylic acid and aspirin was the result.
Stewart and Holmes moved to Seattle and sold to Green and Jackson in 1889. In 1926 they sold their business to new owners who remodeled, but retained the name Green and Jackson; the name would survive subsequent owners also. By 1948 they were providing “Sick Room Service,” which meant rentals of wheelchairs and crutches. Green and Jackson are still are in the medical supply equipment business.
Crescent Drugs, at first run by Walter Upington, was taken over by Christopher Eubanks in 1909. Mr. Eubanks was a trained pharmacist and offered a unique preparation, “Marvello,”at his pharmacy. He stated that the combination “skin bleach and liquid face powder” would clear blemishes and had been tested by someone in his own household. Mr. Eubanks invented Marvello, but admitted he had first bought a bottle of something similar from a “peddler” woman. After “studying and studying and testing day and night” he said the ingredients for his product came to him in a dream. The Crescent Drug building stands today on the southeast corner of Main and 4th.
The significance of Chinese pharmacists in Walla Walla must be acknowledged. Although he had Chinese customers, Dr. Jim’s ads in the 1860s Washington Statesman were intended for the white citizens of Walla Walla. He stated he was trained at the Imperial Medical Institute of Canton. “Give me a call and try my medicines; then you can speak for yourself” he said in his ads. Printed testimonials by Walla Walla citizens praised Dr. Jim. George Hibbard claimed Dr. Jim’s treatment had cured his inflammation of the lungs. Mrs. William H. Babcock said Dr. Jim was able to cure her “fever sores” though other physicians had failed to do so.
Walla Walla missed out on the Chinese pharmacist, Kam Wah Chung, who came to town in the 1880s. Walla Walla is where he met Ing (Doc) Hay who had come to town from China in 1885. The two men paired up as pharmacists and moved to John Day, Oregon where their beautifully preserved pharmacy is now a National Historic site. Chinese medicine continued in Walla Walla into the 20th century. Sam Leo had an ad in 1914 that advertised “powerful remedies” containing “Chinese buds, barks and vegetables.”
Walla Walla’s remaining “hometown” pharmacy, Tallman’s on Main, has been serving Walla Walla since 1900. Tallman’s started out on the corner of Main and Second and then later moved next door to its present location in 1912. Mr. Eubanks at Crescent wasn’t the only pharmacist who created his own medications. A 1900 pamphlet notes that a “number of family remedies” were manufactured by Tallman’s, “among which may be mentioned Shaw’s Corn Cure and Dyspepsia Tablets, also Rose Cream and microcide.” (Microcide was a kind of disinfectant.)
Although the buildings of several historic pharmacies still stand, the pharmacies—except for Tallman’s — are gone. Tallman’s has been filling prescriptions for Walla Walla citizens since the turn of the century. Their current space is modern inside but the display cabinets created by Whitehouse Crawford Planing Mill for their original store remind us of our heritage of pharmacies and the pharmacists who served us over the years.