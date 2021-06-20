Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts on Eugene Tausick.
Eugene Tausick ran the extensive Walla Walla Steam Laundry starting in 1893, an operation that required water and fuel.
The Fourth Avenue location was on Mill Creek, and Tausick had water rights, so that took care of the laundry’s water needs.
But to ensure he had a steady supply of fuel, Tausick got involved in the wood and coal businesses.
A 1903 ad claimed he had the best and cleanest coal, and his wood was thoroughly seasoned. That same year, he won the contract to supply 250 tons of soft coal to the library and ordered 2,500 cords of wood to be delivered from Hood River.
As if he did not have enough to do, Tausick established an ice plant in 1902, which led to an interest in Walla Walla Meat and Cold Storage and the Valley Fruit Co.
Jake Kauffman, his partner in the ice business, was an early fire chief and City Council member. The Kauffman Tausick partnership lasted until Kauffman’s death in 1940.
Tausick had horticultural interests and owned many acres of farmland, so it was logical that he be elected to the County Fair Association Board of Directors in 1904.
In 1906, Tausick was elected to the Walla Walla City Council. He served as mayor for three out of the five years he was on the Council. Flood control was of particular interest to him during his terms. A popular leader, he ran unopposed in his last two Council elections.
The laundry was still very much his focus, and in 1906, a large convention of 25 laundrymen, described as “the Men of Shirts” by the Evening Statesman, was held in Walla Walla.
The convention included tours of the Washington State Penitentiary, Whitman College and the Walla Walla Steam Laundry, where attendees were impressed by the “fine sanitary conditions and general interior arrangements” of machinery.
In 1908, Mayor Tausick tasked the city’s Park Commission to come up with a strategy for area improvements. Commission President John W. Langdon drew a design for a city park, and due to the energy and efforts of the Women’s Park Club, what we call Pioneer Park today became a reality.
As active in his senior years as his younger, Tausick in 1922 bought the 11-year-old Grand Hotel on the corner of First Avenue and Alder Street, which provided the finest lodging in town at the time.
When the Dacres Hotel on Main and Fourth Avenue came for sale in 1924, Tausick bought it and became the owner of two hotels.
On his 85th birthday, he was honored by a special luncheon at the Grand Hotel that was attended by guests age 80 and upward.
Tausick died at age 88, in 1956. His obituary claimed he was “probably the city’s largest property owner.”
His will shows just how generous he was. Although he was not a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, he left $30,000 to Walla Walla College, which named its swimming pool after him.
Tausick served on the building committee for the local YWCA and laid its cornerstone at the building’s opening on May 27, 1951.
Funding he left to the YWCA Walla Walla was used in 1965 to build the Ice Chalet, the only ice rink managed by a YWCA in the country. It provided nearly 50 years of community fun until it closed in 2014.
So why was the road we know as Tausick Way named after Tausick?
In addition to all his other interests, Tausick had an early fascination with aviation and believed an airfield would benefit Walla Walla.
In 1922, he and the Baker Langdon Company made available an indefinite lease at no cost for a tract of land 1 mile east of town for use as an aviation field.
This was the first step in a movement to put Walla Walla on the aerial route. Suitably marked so it could be plainly seen from the air, the field was intended to “be available to any aviator who happens to be traveling through.”
It is therefore appropriate that Tausick Way, the name that changes to Airport Road after it crosses Isaacs Avenue and leads into the Walla Walla Regional Airport, should honor Tausick, a Walla Walla leader of many interests, boundless energy and a deep love of his community.