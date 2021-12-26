Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts on Freeman Portman Allen.
It’s a challenge to reconstruct the life and work of an architect whose buildings are for the most part gone. However, it’s not a hopeless task when it comes to the oeuvre of Freeman Portman Allen, who designed many of Walla Walla’s earliest homes and public buildings. We have drawings, a few photos and a handful of his buildings that are still standing.
Coming to Walla Walla from New Hampshire via San Fransisco in 1861, F. P. Allen claimed to be a descendant of Ethan Allen, the American patriot. In partnership with a Mr. Smith, F. P. Allen started appearing early in the local newspapers. The partners’ 1863 ad described them as carpenters and joiners, but a 1864 ad promised “specifications and plans neatly drawn up” suggesting they considered themselves architects.
F. P. Allen was active in community affairs early on. Appointed foreman of the Fire Company in 1865, he was especially interested in the company’s success as he was the recipient of the contract for building the engine house. The engine house when completed was a fanciful structure resembling a castle and stood on the east side of Third Avenue between Main Street and Alder Street. He was a consistent fundraiser for the Fire Company and was responsible for the “theatrical scenery” and evergreens that decorated the fundraising Fireman’s Ball, whose profit was $153. Although the city had their engine house in 1866, the City Council was remiss in passing a bill to fund the Fire Company and F. P. Allen became so impatient he resigned as foreman.
When the City Council quashed the idea of organizing the fire company, the Washington Statesman responded with the frustration probably felt by many. “We have an engine building,” wrote the editor, “which is commodious, convenient and handsome; and a machine which if not the very best, works very well when properly managed and manned. The hose is good and the water facilities all over town are excellent ... It is a downright shame ... We hope it will not prove a lasting or ‘burning’ shame.”
In 1867 the Fire Company was organized again. F.P. Allen was elected foremen for the second time and was on the committee that drafted a constitution and bylaws. The company spoke to the City Council, informed them of the formation of the company and requested them to make it official and turn over the engine and property to Washington Engine company #1. The council complied. The city finally had both an engine house and a fire company to man it.
The 1870 census shows that F.P. Allen was still listed as a carpenter. Also listed in his household was his wife Annie and their daughter Rowena. Lee W. Roberts, writing in 1949, remembered Mr. Allen. He recalled that Allen built a home for his family on Second Avenue near Birch Street and could be seen any day walking to town with “His head bent forward, smoking his pipe.” Rowena Allen, said Mr. Roberts, was “a most charming girl.”
Mr. Allen was elected a council member in 1874 for the First Ward. In 1876 he received a significant commission for buildings on Main Street. One was a store for the partners, Rees and Winans built on the northeast corner of Second and Main. This building was torn down years later and replaced. The grand Paine Building was erected in 1879 on the corner of Main and Second and F. P. Allen had his office there, though there is no record that he designed it. He did however, design an ornate Italianate house on Alder for D. W. Small, owner of a popular Main Street livery stable.
In an article in the Walla Walla Statesman on March 31, 1880 Allen was described as “a gentleman and accomplished mechanic, under whose direction and after whose plans nearly all the best structures in this city have been built.” It is not surprising that William Kirkman, stockman and civic leader, would choose F. P. Allen to design a brick mansion on the corner of Colville Street and Cherry Street. The grand house, which is now Kirkman House Museum, was built of brick from Weston, Ore. and stone from Tenino, Wash. Besides the Kirkman home, Mr. Allen designed a mansard-roofed mansion for Dr. Nelson Blalock in 1880 on Second. The Blalock home was razed when the Marcus Whitman Hotel was built, but an important building Allen designed that year still stands near the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Main. It is vacant and in sad disrepair today, but when it was built as an office building by O. P. Lacy and E. B. Whitman, the Lacy Whitman building was one of the finest in town. E. B. Whitman was Walla Walla’s first mayor and O. P. Lacy was a judge.
A two-story brick brewery designed by F. P. Allen once stood on what is now an empty lot at the corner of Second and Stahl Avenue. John Stahl was a pioneer brewer in Walla Walla and in 1880 he hired Mr. Allen to construct a brewery over a cellar that would have a capacity for a thousand barrels of beer. The whole upper story housed grain and there were three elevators for hoisting the grain. There was a saloon attached. The cost was $15,000.
F. P. Allen designed and supervised the construction of the County Courthouse in 1881. It was erected on Main Street in the same square where our current courthouse stands. An expensive venture, the building cost taxpayers $60,000. This Italianate style building had a jail in the basement that was described by W. S. Gilbert as “specially adapted for the county’s wrongdoers.”
A new brick engine house on Third and Rose was designed by F. P Allen in 1882 and was home to the Tiger Engine Company. Besides housing firefighters, the building had space for the City Council to meet and a city jail. Ironically it would burn down while firefighters were battling the 1887 blaze that destroyed most buildings on both sides of Main between Third and Fourth.
Throughout the 1880s F. P. Allen was the most sought after architect in town. In the next installment we’ll learn about two of his most important buildings, including one whose collapse could have ruined his career.
