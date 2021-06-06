Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts on Eugene Tausick.
We drive on Tausick Way near Walla Walla Community College but may not know much about Eugene Tausick, the extraordinary man in whose honor the road was named and who gave so much to the community.
Born in Nassau, New York, in 1868, he left school after completing third grade. He was a farm worker in Massachusetts before arriving in Walla Walla in 1889 at age 21.
With a just a few hundred dollars in his pocket, he purchased the Walla Walla Steam Laundry with two other men and bought them out later.
Walla Walla Steam Laundry had several locations over time. Before Tausick’s ownership, it was housed in the castle-like former fire station on Third Avenue between Main and Alder streets.
By 1893, it was located at Main and Ninth Avenue, and by 1894, it operated from a frame building on the northeast corner of Rose Street and Fourth Avenue.
When he first bought the laundry, Tausick employed seven people and had one delivery wagon. By 1908, he had 60 employees on the payroll, and eight wagons delivered laundry.
From the beginning, the laundry was a significant employer, especially of women. Many women (widows or single) listed in the 1889 directory stated their place of work as the Walla Walla Steam Laundry and describe their roles there.
Mrs. Kate Cook was an “ironer,” Miss Lizzie Gebhart a “starcher,” and Miss Celia Giesel a “mangler.” (A mangle was a large ironing press.) And a lady with a name ironic for a laundry, Mrs. E.J. Grubb, was a “folder.”
The men employed were washers, “polishers” and managers.
Equipment necessary to deal with the more complex clothing of the time included a collar starcher, a collar and cuff ironer, a neckband and yoke press, a shirt bosom press and a sleeve ironer. Special machines did the crimping and frilling.
The bustling delivery room, where clothing was sorted, folded and bundled for delivery, resembled a post office.
Tausick had a very good relationship with his employees. Each day at 9:30 a.m., coffee and food was provided free. At Christmas, the boss gave each employee a turkey.
He made the health and safety of his employees a high priority. After a visit to the laundry, the State Labor Commissioner described it as “the best ventilated and best protected plant in the State of Washington” and mentioned there had never been a strike at the plant.
Tausick himself often worked late at night in his office at the laundry.
One evening in 1905, a robber entered the laundry and gruffly demanded “hands up.” Tausick figured it was a friend who was just joking and kept working, but the man repeated his demand.
The business owner looked up and saw an intruder wearing a black overcoat and a slouch felt hat with a gray mask covering the bottom part of his face. He insisted he be given all the cash on hand.
Tausick asked the robber how much he needed: $40 was the answer. Tausick said only $30 was available and counted out all the gold and silver coins in the safe.
The robber noticed two envelopes on the desk with cash in them and told Tausick to hand them over too. That cash belonged to two girls too sick to come to work, Tausick explained.
“You wouldn’t take that money, would you?” he asked. “They need the money more than you do.”
“Well, that being the case, I won’t take it,” the robber said and started to leave.
“Good night,” Tausick called after him.
The robber bid him good evening and slipped out into the night.
Tausick and his wife, Sadie, had no children and divorced in 1903. A single man with no family ties, he devoted much of his time to the Walla Walla Steam Laundry.
Whitman College archives houses numerous documents related to the laundry, and copies of business letters show how complex and interesting an operation it was.
A letter from Eugene Tausick to Industrial Insurance Commission:
November 8, 1911
All the help except the drivers and the office being on the hazardous list. I wish to ask if a girl is taken from the mangle and put on the ironing room temporary or if a girl is taken from the ironing room and put on the mangle temporary is it necessary your office should be notified.
Memo to Managers:
August 22, 1912
Milton Hospital complained about mildew on collars. I do not feel we are in any way to blame for the mildew on the collars ... I think you had better make a reasonable settlement and close the contention. We want to get everything straightened up so you can have clear sailing and make good.
To the Head Porter of Barnum & Bailey Circus:
August 10, 1912
I am writing to see if you will have laundry for us this year when you are in this city. We have done the circus laundry for many years and have never disappointed. We would be glad to gather up the laundry on Sunday night and we do not charge any extra for one day work.
Illinois Sewing Machine Co.:
October 2, 1913
If you make a Sewing Machine specially for Laundries that will darn stockings, table and bed linen and do so for general repair I wish you would send me description of same and cash price.
Walla Walla Steam Laundry was so well thought of that it had out-of-town contracts besides Milton Hospital. Hotel Pasco inquired about sending its laundry by train. “We want first class work,” they stated.
The laundry required so much of Tausick’s time and energy, it would not seem possible he could pursue other activities, but he had numerous other commercial, civic and philanthropic irons in the fire, which will be covered in Part Two.