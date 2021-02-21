Part One
I am grateful our town has an independent drug store, Tallman’s. That’s where I fill my prescriptions and get my over-the-counter advice. When Walla Walla first became a town, all pharmacies were independent and even in the 1860s there were many to choose from. An 1865 City Directory listed five establishments where one could buy conventional drugs. There was also Dr. Jim, who offered Chinese medicine.
A. J. Thibido, his brother O. J.Thibido, James Craig, J. H. Day and E. Sheil each advertised as “Physician and Druggist.”
The line between a pharmacist and doctor was not distinct. Although some had received formal medical education, most early physicians learned through apprenticeship until the mid 1800s.
When doctors started getting their training consistently at medical education programs, the vocation of pharmacist began to evolve as unique from that of a physician. In 1820 the United States Pharmacopeia was created, which offered a system of standards to be used as a reference guide for professional pharmacists. A year later in 1821 America’s first school of pharmacy, the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, was established.
Dr. Craig did not practice as a doctor, but sold medicine and gave office space to two physicians in his drug store. He advertised “Prescriptions Put
Up with Care and Advice Gratis.”
A disturbing story appeared in the Statesman in 1864 that demonstrates how comparatively easy it was to obtain dangerous drugs. A man named Kelly requested a purchase of a large quantity of morphine at Craig’s pharmacy. Dr. Craig was reluctant to sell him the big dose he requested, but Kelly insisted.
Kelly bought his morphine, and then ingested it at a nearby bar with a glass of cider. He lost consciousness while sitting in his chair.
Assuming Kelly was asleep, the bartender let an hour elapse before he called for medical help. Kelly lived just three more hours. The reason for his suicide was unknown, and he did not appear to be “deranged.”
However, it was discovered that he had recently deserted a voluntary military post in the Dalles.
Mr. Colman — one of our first pharmacists — was not a physician. An 1866 illustration shows his pharmacy on Main Street, right next to E. B. Whitman’s Livery. He offered medicines such as “Lung and Liver Balsam” and “Magic Oil,” in addition to goods; he also sold paint, oil, glass lamps and kerosene. At their drug store the Thibido brothers sold drugs, but also brushes and combs — plus port, sherry and brandy for, you know, medicinal purposes.
Dr. J. H. Day began his pharmacy business in a shanty on Main Street in 1863 and was so successful he eventually built the grand Reynolds Day Building in 1874 with H. A. Reynolds. He was also a partner with Mr. Reynolds in the bank housed there. Dr. Day installed the city’s first commercial gas lighting in his drugstore and in time the state’s first soda fountain.
Later Pioneer Drugs occupied Dr. Day’s space.
Dr. H. E. Holmes, an early physician/druggist, built a pharmacy at 19 W. Main in 1887; the building still stands. Dr. Holmes was noted for his special recipe for squirrel poison which was available in 2-pound, 5-pound and 12-pound packages.
He later went into business with the Stewart brothers from Canada and the business was renamed Stewart and Holmes. One frequently sees medicine bottles on ebay marked H. E. Holmes, Druggist; stamping one’s name on a bottle was an effective way to advertise. Stewart and Holmes moved to Seattle and sold to Green and Jackson in 1889.
Although he had Chinese customers, Dr. Jim’s ads in the 1860s Washington Statesman were intended for the white citizens of Walla Walla. He stated he was trained at the Imperial Medical Institute of Canton. “Give me a call and try my medicines; then you can speak for yourself,” he said in his
ads.
Printed testimonials by Walla Walla citizens praised Dr. Jim. George Hibbard claimed Dr. Jim’s treatment had cured his inflammation of the lungs. Mrs. William H. Babcock said Dr. Jim was able to cure her “fever sores” though other physicians had failed to do so.
Walla Walla missed out on the Chinese pharmacist, Kam Wah Chung, who came to town in the 1880s. He met up here with Ing “Doc” Hay, who had come to town from China in 1885.
The two paired up and moved to John Day, Oregon, where their beautifully preserved pharmacy is now a National Historic site.
In Part Two we’ll meet more pharmacists and read about the remedies — sometimes beneficial, sometimes outlandish or harmful — that were offered their customers.