Part Two
Just what did the early pharmacies sell? The labels of a fascinating collection of original pharmacy canisters in the collection of Fort Walla Walla Museum reveal the substances used to create medicine. Sumac beries [sic] were in stock as were cuttle bones, Balm of Gilead buds and capsicum.
Sumac, which had also been used by Native American tribes, was used to treat diarrhea, blisters, wounds, colds and asthma.
Cuttle bones were ground and used topically as a coagulant and
to treat ulcers and gastritis.
Resin from the buds of Balm of Gilead could be soaked in oil, animal fat or alcohol to extract the resin and then be used to heal small wounds and cuts.
What we don’t see in the canister collection is opium, although its use in Walla Walla is documented by local newspaper accounts.
Crude opium was a popular pain reliever sold in 19th-century pharmacies, and many pharmacists kept blocks of opium on hand.
A tragic story printed in the Statesman in 1866 told of a 2-month-old child who was prescribed opium for an illness. Testifying at an inquest later, the woman who had attended the child stated she had refused to administer the drug to a baby, but someone else did so and the infant lost consciousness.
Dr. Day was called for and described the child as under the influence of opium and “dangerously ill.”
The next day the child died. Mr. Colman was accused by the doctor who prescribed the drugs of providing the wrong prescription. However, a board of Portland pharmacists analyzed Mr. Colman’s medicine and certified it as containing the correct percentage of ingredients — including opium — and testified they would “dispense the same at our counters without hesitation.”
Cigars of the time were often treated with opium, and a tincture of opium was recommended to farmers as a cure for colic in horses. While they routinely consumed opium-laden drugs, the white citizens of Walla Walla were quick to criticize opium smoking by Chinese residents.
Besides opium, the patent medicines widely available in early pharmacies frequently contained liquor or morphine.
These ingredients weren’t required to be revealed to the consumer and did not require a doctor’s prescription. Lydia Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound was one of the most widely-used patent medicines; it was marketed for “female troubles”and contained 20 percent alcohol.
It is tempting to discount all early medicines as snake oil — ineffective and/or dangerous — and their dispensers as ignorant. However, the medicinal plants used in early prescriptions are similar to synthesized ingredients we see in medicines today.
In 1852, scientists were able to synthesize salicin, an active ingredient in willow bark, and by 1899 the drug company Bayer modified salicin into acetylsalicylic acid and aspirin was the result.
The century turned and there was turnover in pharmacies also. The 1901 Directory listed five “Druggists” and two dispensers of “Chinese Drugs.” Crescent Drugs, at first run by Walter Upington, was taken over by Christopher Eubanks in 1909.
Mr. Eubanks was a trained pharmacist and offered a unique preparation, “Marvello,” at his pharmacy. He stated that the combination “skin bleach and liquid face powder” would clear blemishes and had been tested by someone in his own household.
Mr. Eubanks invented Marvello, but admitted he had first bought a bottle of something similar from a “peddler” woman. After “studying and studying and testing day and night” he said the ingredients for his product came to him in a dream.
It is no longer a pharmacy, but the Crescent Drug building stands today on the southeast corner of Main and Fourth.
In 1926, Green and Jackson sold their business to new owners who remodeled, but retained the name Green and Jackson; the name would survive subsequent owners also.
By 1948 they were providing “Sick Room Service,” which meant rentals of wheelchairs and crutches. Green and Jackson are still are in the medical supply equipment business.
Chinese medicine continued in Walla Walla into the 20th century. Sam Leo had an ad in 1914 that advertised “powerful remedies” containing “Chinese buds, barks and vegetables.”
The effectiveness and safety of medications have changed dramatically since the early days of Walla Walla. Our town’s remaining “hometown” pharmacy, Tallman’s on Main, has been serving Walla Walla since 1900. Tallman’s started out on the corner of Main and Second and later moved next door to its present location in 1912.
Mr. Eubanks at Crescent wasn’t the only pharmacist who created his own medications. A 1900 pamphlet notes that a “number of family remedies” were manufactured by Tallman’s, “among which may be mentioned Shaw’s Corn Cure and Dyspepsia Tablets, also Rose Cream and microcide.” (Microcide was a kind of disinfectant.)
Although the buildings of several historic pharmacies still stand, the pharmacies — except for Tallman’s — are gone. Tallman’s current space is modern inside, but the display cabinets created by Whitehouse Crawford Planing Mill for their original store remind us of our heritage of pharmacies and the pharmacists who served us over the years.