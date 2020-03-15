Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, 15 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“A friend has placed in our hands a copy of the ‘Overland Press,’ containing the advertised proposals for mail service in Washington Territory for the next four years.
“From that advertisement we find that the Government contemplates a semi-weekly (what was meant here is semi-monthly) service, and authorizes bids accordingly. The mail to Colville, which was unceremoniously suspended a few months since, has not been renewed. ...
“The people of the upper country cannot understand why the mails should be discontinued and the service made less frequent just at the time when an increase is most imperatively demanded.
“It is attributable either to the unwise policy of retrenchment in postal affairs as well as in other departments; or to a want of interest and attention to the matter by our present delegate.
“He certainly must be aware of the necessities of the country, having during the last season made a campaign trip to the upper extremity of it. He must be aware that rich gold fields are inviting thousands of miners to them, all of whom will be glad to send and receive letters through the mails if they have the opportunity.
“He must be aware also that the settlements all along the line of the mail route from The Dalles to Colville are rapidly filling up, creating a necessity for an increase of the mail service.
“In view of these considerations, which must be apparent to Col. Wallace, we cannot believe he is playing false to the interests of his constituents, in a matter of such vital importance. ...
“A semi-monthly mail will be regarded by everybody as a nuisance … and the result will be a mail service worse than none at all. On the other hand, should the department put on a tri-weekly, or even a semi-weekly coach service, it could not fail of being a vast source of revenue, besides supplying mail service where it is most urgently needed.
“Whatever influence has inaugurated this kind of service it is an act of gross injustice to the people of the upper country.”