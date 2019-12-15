Improved fire-protection rating could make insurance less costly for WW homeowners

If you’re a homeowner, have you ever looked at your insurance policy and noticed the phrase “Protection Class rating”? The number that follows indicates how well your residence is protected in case of a fire. It takes into consideration factors such as the distance to the nearest fire station and fire hydrant, and what equipment local firefighters have.
Cities also are rated for their fire-protection capabilities, and Walla Walla’s rating is about to take a step up. Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau, the state’s foremost property-insurance rating organization, recently notified Walla Walla Fire Department Chief Bob Yancey that our city will improve from a Protection Class 4 rating to Class 3, effective April 1, 2020.
This could be a big deal for Walla Walla residents. Protection Class is one of the main criteria that influence homeowners’ insurance rates. A better rating can affect how much residents pay for insurance: The lower the number, the lower your rate could be.
WSRB determines the Protection Class of cities and fire protection districts by evaluating their fire-protection and suppression capabilities using criteria approved by the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner. The WSRB rating system evaluates four major aspects of communities:
• Water Supply: the capacity, distribution and maintenance of water systems and fire hydrants
• Fire Department, including fire stations, apparatus, equipment, personnel and training
• Emergency Communications: the emergency communication system used to dispatch the fire department.
• Fire Safety Control: the fire code enforcement and fire safety education activities in the community.
The evaluation process requires Walla Walla to provide documentation ranging from the equipment on all our fire vehicles; mutual-aid response agreements with neighboring fire departments; training hours for all fire personnel; and water-flow statistics from the different parts of the city.
“We spent weeks gathering to data for WSRB to evaluate,” Chief Yancey said.
Following its assessment, WSRB reviews the four areas and scores them independently of one another. Walla Walla’s highest-scoring area is Water Supply: We scored 98% in the category of Adequacy of Water Supply and in the high 80th percentile for both Fire Hydrant Installation and Maintenance.
“Our Public Works Department has done an outstanding job of building, maintaining and improving our city’s water supply system,” he said.
The scores are then combined in a final calculation to determine the Protection Class of the community, on a scale of 1 through 10. One indicates the best fire protection capabilities, while 10 denotes capabilities that are not sufficient for insurance rating credit.
The Protection Class evaluation process recognizes the efforts of communities to provide fire-protection services for residents and property owners. This is why insurance companies use these ratings to help establish premiums for fire insurance — generally offering lower premiums in communities with better protection.
It’s important to note this rating is for the community as a whole, not for individual properties in the community. Buildings and properties located within a community are eligible to earn the community’s Protection Class rating, but no better. Check with your agent to see if you’re eligible for an improved rating and potentially a lower price on your coverage.
“It’s difficult to estimate the exact savings for residents and business owners in Walla Walla, but the decrease on fire-insurance premiums could be around 5% to 10% per point class,” Chief Yancey said.
This is the first time Walla Walla has been at Class 3 since 1991. Since then, the community has been evaluated several times, but hadn’t changed classes until now. The rating places our city in rare company: Of the 572 communities WSRB rates, just 49 are at Class 3; 13 are at Class 2; and none have attained a Class 1.
After its 2014 evaluation, Walla Walla actually was teetering toward moving down to a Class 5 rating. The biggest deficiency was a lack of a business fire- and life-safety inspection program. To rectify this, in 2016 the city added another inspector to the Prevention Office to focus on performing business inspections. Chief Yancey said this change is probably the biggest reason for the community’s move up to a 3 rating.
Another factor in the upgraded rating is the City Council’s approval of the purchase of a new fire engine in 2018, which improved Walla Walla’s scoring in the Fire Department area.
“Every decision the Fire Department makes as to equipment purchases, training programs and fire prevention programs is made with the thought of how this will improve our Protection Class rating,” he said.
The evaluation process takes into account not only Fire Department preparedness and response capabilities, but the work of other city departments as well, Chief Yancey said.
“Improving the city’s fire protection rating is a team effort involving multiple departments — city administration, Public Works, WESCOM, Fire — working together to benefit residents and business owners,” he said.