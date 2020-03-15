Walla Walla Valley resident Beatriz Mercado was born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. From a young age she dreamed of moving to the United States. She envisioned raising her family, creating a brighter future for herself and building her own business. Upon moving to the U.S., her goal of becoming an entrepreneur seemed much more difficult than she had imagined.
Beatriz’s interest in starting a niche gelatin dessert shop began after she saw a YouTube video about gelatin-style desserts. She started to follow the steps in the video, and to her delight, the dessert turned out exactly how she had intended. Impressed with her talent, one of Beatriz’s friends placed a dessert order, then more friends and family started ordering desserts. Beatriz noticed that many people liked her work, which inspired her to continue.
As her sales grew, Beatriz began taking classes to earn her GED. During this time, she met Maria Remington, who serves as an instructor for the Micro-Business Assistance Program, a partnership between the city of Walla Walla and Mercy Corps Northwest.
The MBA program provides grants, loans and education to new and existing businesses that may not qualify for traditional bank financing. Participants receive six weeks of business training — in English or Spanish — to build their skills in finance, marketing, business strategy, credit building and formal business plan creation.
The program incentivizes participants to save $500 while completing the educational courses. This is matched with a $4,000 grant once all program requirements are met.
Based in Walla Walla, the MBA program is about to enter its third year of business-education programming. During the program’s first two years, 35 participants have successfully completed the required course work, earning a total of $140,000 in grants upon graduation.
The initiative is supported by a block partnership led by Mercy Corps and the city of Walla Walla’s Community Development Block Grant Program, and backed by 10 partnering financial and public institutions. Similar programs in Portland and Seattle show that 96 percent of all clients remain in business 18 months after receiving support.
Maria encouraged Beatriz to turn her passion into a business. Beatriz learned the MBA program would provide her with both the capital and know-how to start a business. Her dream finally felt within reach.
Beatriz began the program with a willingness to grow and the desire to become her own boss and show others her talents. As she progressed through the classes, she realized she was learning more than she could have anticipated.
When she arrived for the first day of classes, Beatriz had no prior experience with marketing or using any type of social media. As a participant in the program’s Business Foundations I course, she quickly learned how to market, use social media to promote her work, and keep in close communication with her clients.
The class taught her more than just marketing — it reviewed and introduced ways of managing finances, bookkeeping, business start-up plans and each of the details an entrepreneur needs to think about to be successful in the early stages of building their business.
After six months of education and saving, Beatriz received the $4,000 matched savings grant, as well as the invaluable skills needed to get her business up and running.
Officially a business owner
Beatriz’s journey came with its fair set of challenges.
“When I started my own business, it was more of a challenge to set aside family time. I work as a cook for a local middle school during the day, and then return home to prepare the gelatin orders for the next day,” she said. “With all of that on my plate, I’ve had to figure out how to make it work.”
Beatriz used her grant to buy dishes, a printer with edible ink and all the materials and ingredients necessary for making gelatin. This simplified her process and increased the amount of desserts she could produce each evening.
Through Beatriz’s business, Un Dulce Antojo, she makes delicious desserts for her clients. Her expertise, menu and sales have grown in tandem with her business assets. Her shop offers personalized artistic gelatin in different flavors with fresh fruits and edible ink. She also makes chocoflan, a chocolate cake topped with a layer of flan.
Beatriz’s advice for anyone looking to start their own business is to “believe in yourself and know that you can do it. If obstacles come up, there are always ways to overcome them. If you think you failed in one area, move to the next, but do not ever give up.”
Although Beatriz’s business has been successful so far, she still has many goals for it, including increasing in size, offering new products and hiring some employees to help her manage orders.
“I hope to grow my business, and make everything the best that I can,” she said.