Mónica López is a young women with a strong faith in God, as evidenced by the T-shirt she wore to our interview, featuring a representation of the Lion of Judah. Like the Lion, her faith has given her the strength and determination needed to succeed. The following is Monica’s story, told in her own words, and excerpted from the interview.
I was born here in Quichinche into a family of five children, seven people including my parents. Our parents have always wanted us to strive to excel, to learn and to study. They took us to the primary school in Quichinche and made sure we all finished school here (through the sixth grade).
I am the oldest daughter. So I had the opportunity to go on to high school in Otavalo. Tandana helped me to pay the costs of going to high school (transportation and school supplies) because I was one of the students with the best grades in the school.
That was about 10 years ago when my teacher told us there were grants available and to apply to Don Vicente who oversaw the scholarship program. So we were happy to do so, since my great desire was to study and to prepare myself.
This has always been my goal, because in the history of our indigenous people, we have always been discriminated against by society, by the upper class mestizos. Only the mestizos had the opportunity to study in high school and at the university and to prepare for a profession, because formerly they charged tuition to attend high school. Now it is free and all can go.
But before it was too costly, and the indigenous students couldn’t afford to attend. Very few indigenous people were able to get an education.
For that reason, it is my desire to seize this opportunity to study and to achieve my goal and to demonstrate to others that we indigenous people are also capable of earning a degree and becoming professionals. And also that we can contribute to society, because it is with professionals that one builds a society.
In the past, women were discriminated against and only men could prepare for a career. Women were expected to simply work at home taking care of the children and the household and were not able to study.
But at this time, there is no problem for women wishing to study, because education is for everyone. Of course, society is still a bit “machista” but I haven’t experienced much problem with this currently. Before, yes, but not so much now.
Now there are many careers open to women such as secretaries, accountants, business administrators, police and firefighters and there is a revolution in women’s roles. Now there are better opportunities for women in the world of work.
I wanted to follow a career as a lawyer, but on the university entrance exam I didn’t have a high enough score. So they said I should study psychology at the university in Quito. But my parents did not have enough money to send me to Quito so I had to turn down that opportunity.
Instead I worked for a year and a half in Panecillo, helping an aunt run her store. But I felt very frustrated in my effort to get a degree and to improve my life by finding a profession.
That is when the Tandana Foundation said to me, let’s see if we can help you with your goal. They suggested I apply to The Pontifical Catholic University in Ibarra, a private university, and if accepted, Tandana would pay 50% of the cost. So I applied to study law there, and after reviewing my paperwork, the university offered to reduce the cost of tuition by half, from $1,800 per semester to $900. So with Tandana helping me to cover these costs, including transportation and supplies, that is how I am able to attend university.
Thank God the Foundation was able to help me and that the university was willing to reduce the tuition. Otherwise I couldn’t have gone. Because I always thought this university in Ibarra was just for people with a lot of money. I never thought I would be studying at such an expensive university.
There are a few other indigenous women students studying there because now there are more opportunities for grants and reduced tuition which opens doors for them. Formerly, the university was exclusively for the rich and for Catholics. But now that is not the case, and the university is open to students of all faiths and backgrounds.
At first I was a little worried that I would experience discrimination because of not having a lot of money and being indigenous, but that hasn’t been the case. My classmates have been friendly and open, willing to help when possible.
Even when I go to important university events dressed in traditional indigenous clothing, people tell me that they are glad to see indigenous people studying at the university and working to improve life for themselves and for society, because they have heard that indigenous people aren’t able to study or excel.
Now I am studying to be a lawyer because what interests me is to help society, to help those who need it (and can’t afford it). There was a problem in our family when someone was unjustly sentenced to many years in prison despite not being guilty. It was so unjust!
I realized that there are many people who suffer injustice simply because they don’t have the money for a lawyer to defend them. So as a result, I have chosen to become a lawyer, because then I can help those who are without money. That is what motivates me. If I have a client who can’t afford to pay me, and needs my help, I will help him for free, and with all my heart.
I love what I am doing because I see that it is important to help others, whatever profession one follows, to help those in need and not to feel superior to others. We can be humble because we, too, have come up from poverty.
I am still studying for my law degree and am three semesters from graduation. I have classes Monday to Friday and must be in Ibarra all day, which means I have the expense of daily bus transportation and eating away from home. Most of my classes this semester are in the evening from 6 to 10. I don’t get home until 11:30 or even midnight. Every night I ride the bus from Ibarra to the park in Otavalo, where I meet my dad and we walk home together, a 45-minute walk.
For other students, it is easier because their parents pick them up in a car, or they can afford a taxi. But for me, it is much more complicated because we don’t have a car and I can’t afford an expensive taxi ride of $4. All this semester my dad has been doing this for me. Sometimes a car comes by and gives us a ride, but not often.
When I finish law studies, I will focus on family rights — the rights of women and children, issues of abandonment and rights of those unjustly accused. This semester I am studying about workers’ rights and the injustice of management, when they fail to pay workers the salary owed, or demand they work extra hours without pay.
My own father wasn’t working recently because they didn’t pay him enough for the work he did. He has always worked doing rose cultivation. Now he has gone to work in the fields of a hacienda raising crops. It makes me sad because this is very hard outdoor work in all kinds of weather and not well paid, but it is how he has supported a large family.
My father wants all of his children to exert themselves and to have a profession, and he doesn’t want us to quit our schooling. My brother and three sisters are all studying. My third sister is finishing high school and also wants to study for a profession.
I want to thank The Tandana Foundation because it has been a great help and support to us in what we are trying to achieve. It is so admirable that people in other countries who we don’t know, have confidence in us and say, good, we will give you this help, since often even our own families can’t or won’t help.
And I thank all the people who are part of the Foundation because, thanks to them, many people who couldn’t afford to study for economic reasons, have graduated and are working, or are studying. I am so grateful because they have opened many doors and helped many families in poverty to improve their lives.