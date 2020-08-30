Part 5
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 23, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Horse Thieves — Horse thieves are becoming, in this particular locality, a most intolerable nuisance. Many of the finest horses in the country have already been taken, and the prospect is highly favorable, if things keep on in this way, for the mysterious disappearance of the remainder.
“During the week past, some twenty-three horses have been stolen from persons living in town and nearby in the country. So far, the owners have been unable to recover them, or get any traces of the direction taken by the thieves.
“It is supposed, from the fact that they have never been seen driving off the horses, that they at once proceed with them to the mountains, where they remain until the accustomed few days’ search for the animals is over, and after thus eluding the vigilance of pursuers, select their opportunities for getting them out of the country and to a market.
“The fact that bands of a dozen horses have been driven from one ranch, proves that horse stealing has become a professional business with a class of men, and it is also evident that their arrangements for the disposition of these stolen animals are pretty thoroughly perfected, as they have hitherto escaped suspicion.
“That our country is infested with bands of thieving scoundrels who follow stealing for a living, we have almost daily evidences; and having thus far failed to detect and bring them to punishment, the adoption of some means whereby this result can be attained, becomes a matter of serious concern on the part of the people generally as the property of all is liable to be taken. ...
“As to the manner of punishment, we should advise a little ‘judicious hanging’ in the case of every horse thief caught. While we are not generally in favor of the infliction of this kind of summary punishment, we believe the circumstances of the present time call for and justify more effective and sure means of punishing these offenders than the slow and very uncertain course of the law secures.
“We have to deal with a horde of desperate outlaws, who set law at defiance, and laugh at its puny efforts. ... Our jails and county prisons are but so many escape-places for these desperate characters, every one of whom has a friend on the outside who is ready to furnish the appliances for effecting an escape.
“A speedy check must be places upon the proceedings of these dastardly scape-graces, or the most deplorable results will follow their operations.”