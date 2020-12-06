Half-frozen joggers and a bundled up skateboarder taking advantage of gravity zip by us as we walk west along Mill Creek.
As the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on, fabric-artist wife Wonder says this is one time she is happy to wear a mask.
“It helps keep my face warm,” she says as she looks at the temperature on her smartphone: mid-30s.
“A warming trend,” I say cheerily.
The morning low, 22 degrees, shattered the record of 29. It’s the coldest Oct. 25 in 90 years of Walla Walla record keeping.
Even though Wonder is cold averse, and I the hearty mountain man am learning to be more sensible as I “mature,” we aren’t going to let Mother Nature sideline us from our annual “river walk” celebrating the anniversary of our first date.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we stay close to home.
For the first time in 12 years, the river walk is a creek walk.
We park the car at Walla Walla Community College and head west.
Soon we are rewarded for our bravery.
More on that later.
Our first river walk, in 2008, got the tradition started.
We met at Tamaskalikt, near Pendleton, toured the museum and lunched at Wildhorse.
That day, in the mid-60s, the sky filled with a train of cumulus clouds puffing to the horizon, the outdoors beckoned.
We answered with a walk along the Umatilla River through a gauntlet of fall colors.
Near the Main Street bridge, we saw a blue heron.
Solitary like us.
Not fond of crowds.
A bit gangly.
When it flew a perfect circle over our heads, we knew we had found our bird.
It took longer to decide if we had found our person.
Three years later we were married.
The river walk became an annual late-October tradition.
We’d go to Boise, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Lewiston — any city with a river path.
Often, we’d see a blue heron, which stirred memories of that first date.
This year, we bundled up in most of the clothes we own and head west, where there are fewer people (for social distancing).
The Mill Creek trail, so easily accessible from town, is a wildlife mecca.
Altered by the Corps of Engineers into a series of small waterfalls, the creek provides ideal background “music” for a walk.
We go only a few hundred yards when — surprise! — standing atop one of those falls is a blue heron.
Its stern look says move slowly.
Stay quiet.
Give me space.
We do and watch, reverently, frozenly, until it decides to explore another fishing hole downstream.
Walking on, we enjoy the fall color as Walla Walla County does its best Minnesota imitation. It is ya-youbetcha bone-chilling cold.
Snow dusts the Blue Mountains.
The wind shivers.
Dark clouds are doing a hostile takeover of the Valley.
Wonder stays warm enough in her pandemic mask, and I refuse to be the first to admit discomfort.
After a few minutes watching Canada geese and ducks play battleship, we turn and head back to the car.
Wonder jumps in, cranks up the heater.
My attention, though, is drawn to the creek.
There, whimsical small diving ducks, the hooded mergansers with their fin-shaped crests, are putting on a show.
A pair of males dance around each other, showing off their “hoodies,” while a pair of females paddle around unimpressed.
The blue heron may still be the star of our show, but the playful “hoodies” win the award for best supporting actor.